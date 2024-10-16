Review: Coppola’s “Megalopolis” is a mega messy milestone for cinema

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is a monumental and ambitious work decades in the making that pushes the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.

The visionary director behind “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now” presents a bold science fiction epic that feels like a fusion of ancient history and futuristic utopianism. At its heart, “Megalopolis” explores themes of power, idealism and the fragility of societal structures, all wrapped in a visual spectacle that is both awe-inspiring and disorienting. And it will certainly not be for everyone.

Set in a reimagined futuristic version of New York City, the film follows Cesar, played by Adam Driver, an architect with grand ambitions of creating a utopia. He opposes the city’s mayor whose primary goal is to maintain the established order. This central conflict mirrors historically the power struggles and corruption of ancient Rome. Coppola’s vision for Megalopolis takes this historical framework and reinterprets it for a more modern audience.

The ensemble cast brings this tension to life, with strong performances from Driver and Giancarlo Esposito. However, the film’s more surreal elements often seem to overshadow the narrative, and the supporting cast including Aubrey Plaza, Nathalie Emmanuel and Shia LaBeouf, sometimes struggle to find their grounding within Coppola’s unorthodox storytelling methods.

There seems to be a belief within the film community that if a film is confusing and convoluted, that must mean it is genius. Somehow, when the audience cannot grasp the illusive brilliance of the filmmaker, it is their own fault. I think that sums up this movie well. It is a complex and messy movie that many people will defend simply because they know Coppola’s prestige and capability. However, great directors can make bad movies, and a movie being confusing isn’t necessarily always a sign of genius.

This unusual and ambitious take on filmmaking will certainly intrigue the film bros, but just because something is determined to push creative boundaries, does not necessarily mean it is executed well.

On the other hand, Megalopolis is certainly visually breathtaking. The cinematography outshines the story with stunning shots that evoke the beauty of ancient Rome and a decaying futuristic cityscape. The use of IMAX technology also enhances these sequences, especially when the screen splits into multiple perspectives, immersing the audience in this crumbling setting of the story.

Megalopolis is certainly not without its flaws. The film’s pacing can be erratic, with some scenes dragging on too long. Coppola’s peculiar decision to leave the camera rolling after calling “cut” creates moments of emotional intensity but also leads to confusion, as if certain narratives and concepts have been left unexplained.

Ultimately, Megalopolis is a bold, polarizing work that will divide audiences. The film stands as a testament to Coppola’s enduring vision and willingness to push the boundaries of cinema, reminding us that even in an imperfect form, his storytelling continues to captivate​ the attention of audiences. Some may find it an inspiring reflection on the nature of civilization, while others may be frustrated by its narrative inconsistencies. However you feel about it, I think the film did its job.