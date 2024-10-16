McLennan County Commissioner candidates strive for unity, fixed roads, developed economy

By Rachel Chiang | Assistant News Editor

When Election Day arrives on Nov. 5, voters will have the option to choose between Republican Donis “D.L.” Wilson and Democrat Jeremy Davis for McLennan County’s Precinct 2 county commissioner.

County commissioners serve on an elected court where they oversee county day-to-day policies. These decisions include maintaining infrastructure such as bridges and roads, ensuring proper allocation of taxpayer funds and developing healthcare and the local economy.

A Waco native and current board secretary on Waco ISD’s board of trustees, Davis said he understands the area, the people, their plight and their needs at an intimate level, so he is excited to serve the community in that capacity.

“For me, it’s huge. Just being a native to Waco, being able to help uplift the community that I love and that pours so much into me,” Davis said.

According to Davis and his website, the main issues he will address if elected are developing the economy, developing infrastructure and supporting community programs.

Davis said the experience of being on the board and of a team of eight who each bring diverse backgrounds, thoughts and strong views on various topics has allowed him to collaborate and find common ground, making him suited for the role.

In addition to his work in the local community, Davis interned with Black Men for Bernie, where he traveled to over 40 states with the Bernie Sanders campaign. He said his time on the campaign changed his perspective on how politics and elected officials can have an impact, making him want to be more involved in public service and providing him the tools to be more effective.

“I think the biggest thing that impacted me on during that time was really being able to see the correlation between my everyday life and the decisions that our leaders are making,” he said.

Like Davis, Wilson has experience in the school system, and is currently serving as Riesel High School’s chief of police after retiring from being a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety for over 20 years.

Wilson said his number one goal is to ensure safety of students in buildings and school grounds.

Wilson recognizes that not all Baylor students live on or near campus, so he said he wants to ensure those living in the area are safe and well-protected as well. He intends to increase safety by supporting local sheriff and police departments and ensuring that local volunteer fire departments are well funded.

While the current court is predominantly Republican now, it has been historically Democratic, and Wilson voiced his disappointment in their lack of progress regarding improving road conditions. In addition to his time as a state trooper doing highway patrol, Wilson worked on road, bridge and roadway design as he studied civil engineering technology in college.

“I grew up in this area. The roads have been horrendous, and the roads are poor out here compared to all other roads and precinct, all the other precincts in McLennan County,” Wilson said. “So it’s time for somebody just to have some new vision and then some new eyes.”

Davis shared Wilson’s concerns regarding road conditions surrounding the county and recognizes a need to ensure they are maintained properly.

“We have a lot of roads and bridges that need repair and fixing too, so we can’t just patchwork it and try to do things as fast as possible,” Davis said. “We need to do a comprehensive evaluation of our roads and bridges and come up with a strategic plan for longevity.”

Despite being on opposing parties, both candidates said they hope to unite the precinct and work for all its residents, no longer pushing for division.