Democratic, Republican candidates vie for seats in Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

One of the key races gaining attention this election season is for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest court in the state for criminal cases.

The CCA serves as the final appellate court for all criminal matters in Texas, particularly those involving serious offenses, including death penalty cases.

Made up of nine judges, including a presiding judge, the court is elected statewide for six-year terms. Each year, voters have the opportunity to select a portion of the court’s judges, and terms are staggered to ensure continuity.

Given Texas’ size and high number of criminal cases, the decisions made by the CCA affect not just defendants and law enforcement but also the broader framework of Texas jurisprudence. Its rulings can set statewide legal precedents, impacting issues such as constitutional rights, law enforcement practices and standards for trials.

Three positions on the CCA are up for election: the presiding judge or Place 1, Place 7 and Place 8.

With issues like the death penalty, bail reform and wrongful convictions in the spotlight, the results of this election will have significant implications for Texas’s legal landscape. Moreover, with rising public interest in how courts affect social justice, civil rights and public safety, voters are more likely to tune in to this critical race in 2024.

Republican David Schenck is running against Democrat Holly Taylor for Presiding Judge or Place 1, a position currently held by Judge Sharon Keller.

Schenck is a Baylor Law graduate with over 25 years of private practice and government service.

“If elected, I will advocate for an efficient system of justice” Schenck said through his campaign. “I have made it a centerpiece of my campaign as I run for the presiding judge seat on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.”

Democrat Holly Taylor, meanwhile, is known for her work in public integrity and civil rights. She serves as the assistant director in the civil rights division of the Travis County District Attorney’s office, focusing on appeals and wrongful convictions.

“As a candidate for leadership of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, I offer a unique combination of experience and values to meet the needs and challenges of this critical position,” Taylor said through her campaign. “Years of legal experience … have prepared me to handle the important work of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals today.”

Republican Gina Parker, a Waco-based attorney, is running against Democrat Nancy Mulder, a judge from Dallas for Place 7, which is currently held by Judge Barbara Hervey.

Parker, with more than 30 years of accomplished attorney work, has built her campaign around a strict constitutionalist approach. A Baylor Law graduate, Parker said she plans to speak on the importance and operations of Texas’ two high courts, The Supreme Court and The CCA.

“I will work to implement changes by upholding the rule of law and never legislate from the bench and to increase the number and timeliness of opinions written and the number of oral arguments set for hearing,” Parker said. “In addition, [I will] consider a limitation on the amount of donations from lawyers and litigants appearing before the court.”

According to Mulder’s campaign website, she has “more than 20 years of combined legal and judicial experience” and currently ​​presides over Texas Criminal District Court 6. Mulder stands on fairness, preparedness and dignity to ensure her clients are getting what they deserve in court.

“Everyone has a right to a fair day in court and a process that treats them with dignity,” Mulder’s campaign said.

Running for Place 8 are Democratic Judge Chika Anyiam and Republican Lee Finley.

Anyiam currently presides over Texas Criminal District Court No. 7 in Dallas County. She made history in 2018 as the first African immigrant to be elected as a state district judge in Dallas.

“I go to work each day honored that I am able to serve my community and be a part of the justice system that is so fundamental to our society in this country,” Anyiam said. “I am running for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals because we need change in our statewide courts to add diversity of perspective and legal experience.”

Lee Finley, a licensed attorney with over 20 years of practice in Collin County and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has extensive experience in magistration, indigent defense and mental health cases.

“Lee Finley will serve on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals with honor and integrity. He will strictly interpret our constitution and honor the rule of law,” his campaign page read.