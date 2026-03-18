Politics is changing; Texas elections will determine the future

By Tolga Sahin | Intern

In 1988, George H.W. Bush made a promise that continues to resonate in contemporary politics: “Read my lips: no new taxes.”

By the end of his first term as president, he broke his promise. In 1992, he was facing reelection against moderate Democrat Bill Clinton, whose campaign had a major quote that still holds an impact: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Clinton went on to win the election with this messaging, and that year marked the beginning of an antiestablishment wave that has not yet resolved.

Clinton was not an antiestablishment candidate. Both Bush and Clinton were sons of the establishment; a moderate Republican going against a moderate Southern Democrat. However, a billionaire running as a third-party candidate polled around 39% and received almost 19% of the votes — an unusual candidate to get such a significant percentage. Ross Perot got received the votes because of the start of a new economic wave.

Reaganomics was not the divine solution. The American middle class was shrinking, wages were stagnating and homeownership was slipping out of reach. Perot lost, but his candidacy was a flame that started something greater.

In 2008, we saw the first Black president win the election after the economic crash, with the slogans “Hope” and “Yes We Can.”

Fast forward to 2016. On the Republican side, Donald Trump, a television personality who flirted with the Reform Party for a presidential bid in 2000, became a billionaire running for president as a Republican. On the Democratic side, Bernie Sanders is an independent senator who caucuses with Democrats from Vermont. And Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, the establishment, the moderate wing of the party, is running for president for a second time after 2008.

For the first time, both sides produced credible antiestablishment candidates. The party that followed through, the Republicans, won the election. Regardless of which policy you think is better, they advocated a rapid change — a message of extreme change — and they won.

Trump’s appointments were not as extreme as he sounded in the campaign. He championed some neoconservatives and his appointments were quite Washington, not as antiestablishment as he sounded. He appointed establishment figures and clashed with his own Federal Reserve chair. By 2020, he was an incumbent defending a pandemic-ravaged economy — similar to the position that had doomed H.W. Bush in 1992.

Disruption using antiestablishment politics was not seen as a solution after a failed antiestablishment president. Trump did not achieve the structural change, and voters sided with Joe Biden in the highest-turnout election in American history — an establishment, center-left candidate. It was a backlash to antiestablishment politics. We were returning to the old days where two moderate candidates battled each other.

However, the Biden administration did not solve these issues, and so they grew into a bigger pile of problems. While there may have been some good bills — the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act — with positive effects, the American people wanted more, rapid change. The Inflation Reduction Act reduced inflation, but it did not solve the structural problem.

People 55 and older now control roughly 73% of the nation’s wealth, up from roughly 56% in 1990. Fortune reports that the median house price was 5.81 times the median household income in 2022, up from 3.57 in 1984. Housing affordability has become a generational crisis. Voters do not want a moderate center anymore. They want disruption.

After Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024, Kamala Harris, for me, did not leave the path of 2020. The economy is always the primary issue, and it always will be. Instead of going with more structural change in the economy, she ran an establishment-favorite campaign with establishment Republicans. She was the center of the center.

We have learned from 1992, 2008, 2016 and 2020, when the economy is the problem, people want broader structural change. Harris went completely against this and lost the election, and lost the popular vote. Trump, freed from the constraints of incumbency, reclaimed his outsider mantle and won.

It appears that the faster a party embraces antiestablishment politics, the quicker it wins. It is not a matter of how good the policy is; the party that changes faster wins.

Looking into the battleground state of Texas, the 2026 Senate election features one antiestablishment candidate from the Democratic side and and two establishment candidates from the Republican side. Democrats appear to have learned from 2024 and shifted toward antiestablishment politics, nominating James Talarico, a Christian-motivated, antiestablishment candidate.

The Republicans have yet to decide on their nominee, but no matter what happens, we are heading into a November Senate election that has all the flavors of American politics — the establishment candidate, the antiestablishment right-wing candidate and the antiestablishment Democrat. This is the election that will decide the future of American politics.