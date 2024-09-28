Cowgirls with a cause: Pi Phi’s Howdy hits it off with freshmen attendees

LTVN’s Irma Peña shows how Howdy welcomes freshmen to campus.

This year’s event looked a little different than last year’s Howdy at the Hurd, which featured country star Bailey Zimmerman, axe-throwing and a ferris wheel. Though, the same good cause was still at the heart of it all, according to Pi Beta Phi Howdy chair Madilyn Eckenrode.

“All of this is to raise money for affiliate philanthropy, Read > Lead > Achieve, which supports children’s literacy,” Eckenrode said. “We locally work with South Waco Elementary and go read to them and then money goes and funds our national program that all of Pi Phi supports.”

Eckenrode said she was thankful for the food trucks and vendors present, as 10% of their proceeds made from the night’s sales would go toward the Read > Lead > Achieve philanthropy. Among the vendors participating were Waco locals such as Cha Community, Pop’s Lemonade, Vitek’s and Milk Bottle Cookies.

Near Moody Library, a crowd gathered around a small pen, which upon a closer look held several small, speedy armadillos. Attendees were permitted to enter the pen and race the armadillos against each other, which sprinted around the pen. Afterwards, the opportunity arose to take selfies with the armadillos.

Matt Loving of The Sparks Agency, the group which brought the armadillos, said they have been racing armadillos for 35 years.

“We call them the defensive linemen of the animal kingdom,” Loving said with an armadillo named “Speed Bump” in his arms. “They’re quite quick for about 20 yards.”

As the sun set, the stage located at the end of Fountain Mall glowed increasingly brighter and greener. Eventually, country music began to erupt from the opening band, Ethan Lynch, which was greatly anticipated from attendees like McKinney freshman Ava Bassak.

“I’m really looking forward to the live music,” Bassak said. “My friend, Ella, is a huge fan of Raelynn, so I’m excited to see her reaction… that’s what’s fun about it, you know?”

Among his own bluesy tunes, Lynch’s band, along with student musician Little Cat on guitar, played covers of Tom Petty’s “Free Falling,” Declan McKenna’s “Brazil” and closed with “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith.

Not long after, Howdy headliner RaeLynn took to the stage styled in silver boots and shorts and a glitzy rhinestone belt which reflected the blinding lights of the stage. She sang of getting “rowdy” and “danc[ing] a little dirty” to which the crowd jumped, clapped and whooped.

According to first-time attendee and Willmar, Minn., freshman Avery Duininck, Howdy was a hit.

“I have loved Howdy so far,” she said. “I really like how it brings the whole Baylor community together and I think it’s such a great event for the city of Waco to really represent the small businesses and just a great opportunity to raise money for such a good cause.”