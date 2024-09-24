Try a bite from these five fantastic Waco eats

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

While Waco has many well-known restaurants, a multitude of hidden gems lie beneath the layers of the historic town. From Mexican food to burgers, here’s a list of Waco’s top five lesser-known eats.

Jake’s Texas Tea House

If you’re looking for a vintage atmosphere and delicious food, this is your place. Jake’s Texas Tea House serves an array of dishes from burgers to ribs, but its crème de la crème are its pies. It comes in a variety of flavors, from pecan to buttermilk, and will have you coming back for more. The restaurant has a gas station theme and features an array of vintage cars, signs and hubcaps within its dining area.

Taqueria Zacatecas

Taqueria Zacatecas, or as some may call it —”Taco Z,” is a hidden staple on La Salle Avenue. Chances are you’ve driven by this place multiple times and never realized it, but take it from me — you will never forget it again once you try their elote. With a multitude of options from burritos to birria tacos, this location makes a great post-game meal, as they are open until 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. With wonderful staff and even better food, “Taco Z” is a Waco must.

Helados La Azteca

Founded in 1998, this Hispanic family-owned and operated ice cream shop has three locations in Waco and a variety of flavors and treats sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. From delicious traditional ice cream flavors like “horchata” and “gansito,” this stop is rich not only in flavor but also in culture. Aside from their homemade ice cream, Helados La Azteca also offers a variety of homemade ice pops, Bluebell ice cream and ice-cold mangonada drinks, as well as other icy delicacies.

Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Arguably the best burger in Waco, this hole-in-the-wall stop will not disappoint. Come hungry, and don’t forget to grab a shake and Tater Tots to go along with your burger. If you go at noon, the line may be out the door, but it’s well worth the wait. The staff greets you with a warm smile, making it clear how the restaurant has been able to stay in business for over 20 years. While this top-five eat is located a small ways away from campus, it’s a must-try when exploring the city.

Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe

If you’re looking for a Saturday afternoon lunch or a place to take your parents, Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe is the place to go. Their bread is homemade and genuinely unforgettable. Whether you’re opting for a plain turkey sandwich or a loaded veggie sandwich, your tastebuds will thank you. Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe has two locations with varying hours, so make sure to check which one is open before you make the trip. It has an authentic Waco atmosphere that resonates throughout the food, making it not only delicious but a place to dine.