Wrongful detainment highlights systemic issues in Texas’ justice system

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Nikolas Sedillio spent 11 months in the McLennan County Jail after being charged with felony assault family violence, a crime he did not commit, according to an article by KWTX. In January 2025, the charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, following the discovery of video footage that implicated another suspect.

Sedillio was initially arrested in February 2024 after a false report was made by Jasmine Vansickle, the mother of Sedillio’s child, who was later arrested. Police had relied on witness testimony and physical evidence at the time of Sedillio’s arrest, but the video, which was not initially available, revealed a different male suspect, Waco PD said in its statement.

Sedillio’s wrongful detainment highlights a broader issue in Texas’ justice system; with the rate of wrongful convictions being estimated between 2% and 6%, there are 3,000 to 9,000 innocent people in Texas prisons today, according to the Innocence Project of Texas.

Paul Yanowitch, adjunct professor of law at Baylor, named false accusations and at-trial perjury as the “leading causes” of wrongful convictions. Eyewitness misidentification is a major factor as well, Yanowitch said, as it’s “often unreliable,” particularly when it comes to cross-racial identification.

“What we think we see is not always what actually happened,” Yanowitch said.

To combat this issue, the Actual Innocence Clinic provides legal assistance to prisoners who claim to be innocent. As the Budd Innocence Center’s main project at the University of Texas, law students work alongside experienced faculty to screen claims, interview witnesses, review transcripts and conduct legal research, according to the UT School of Law’s website.

Charles Press, the clinic’s director, said he has discussed potential reform with the Innocence Project of Texas. Most recently, there has been a push to ensure district attorneys comply with discovery rules such as turning over important information beyond trial.

“If they believe someone might be wrongfully convicted, they would be required by statute to present that evidence to a court, or at least notify the public,” Press said.

Press said systemically, more emphasis should be placed on providing defense lawyers for those who cannot afford one.

“One thing Texas could do is create a public defender office where there’s a group of lawyers who work on just cases of wrongful conviction,” Press said. “If they need to find pro bono law firms or projects, there could be more resources put to use in that way.”