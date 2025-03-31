Waco PD, fire department’s annual Guns ‘N Hoses fundraises for Special Olympics

By Marisa Young | Reporter

Sirens blared from the gym of University High School on Saturday evening, but no fire was to be found. The sound signaled the firefighters’ 45-34 point win against Waco PD in their annual Guns ‘N Hoses charity basketball game.

Beginning in 2024, Waco PD and Waco Fire Department have partnered to fundraise for Special Olympics Texas through friendly competition. According to their website, SOTX’s mission is “to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.”

The basketball game does just that, as kids and adults from SOTX compete alongside cops and firefighters on the court. While attendance is free, crowd members can donate to SOTX by voting for their favorite team and buying Guns ‘N Hoses merchandise.

Firefighter Philip Mynarck said the game is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for many of the athletes involved, which makes partnering with SOTX special to him and his coworkers.

“This is a moment that they might not be able to have anywhere else,” Mynarck said. “They get out here, and they play and have fun. They feel like they’re on a team, so it’s fun to watch them do that.”

Officer Bryton Johnson also said he appreciates this event for how it enables and supports the athletes.

“[Guns ‘N Hoses] means a lot because a lot of our Special Olympics athletes don’t get the opportunity to play in quote-on-quote ‘regular sports’ with other kids,” Johnson said. “This gives them the opportunity to come out and participate.”

While the event’s primary focus is on the athletes, Johnson said he also values the opportunity it gives for Waco PD and WFD to partner outside of a professional context.

“We work a lot together on different calls, services, different situations. And it’s fun, but this is something outside the norm,” Johnson said. “In a way, it builds our bond between the two agencies, because we’re all city of Waco employees, but we don’t really do things like this.”

Johnson said the situations he usually sees WFD in are fairly serious, so he appreciates getting to know the firefighters on a different level.

“It’s interesting to see them outside of that world because none of us are in uniform, it just adds a different element to it,” Johnson said.

Firefighter Blayne Deen shared a similar sentiment about working with the Waco PD.

“To be able to do something that’s lighthearted and fun and … break bread with them and just communicate with them, it’s fun,” Deen said. “It helps us get to know each other better, so when we see each other on-scene, we’ve already built that rapport.”

For information about Special Olympics Texas at Baylor, visit their Instagram @specialolympicsatbaylor.