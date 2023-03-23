Waco Fire Department responds to late-morning fire at LL Sams Lofts

By Luke Lattanzi | Staff Writer

The Waco Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, on the 1000 Block of S. 1st St.

According to Waco Fire Department Battalion Chief Shon Cavett, fire crews were initially dispatched to LL Sams Historic Lofts after smoke and fire were reported.

After an investigation of the main building, no fire was found. Fire crews discovered that there was a washing machine dryer fire in building No. 4 of the apartment complex.

“Crews got over [to building No. 4] and did determine that they had smoke in the building and discovered that it was a dryer fire,” Cavett said. “We extinguished it with a water can and removed the dryer from its location.”

Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and remove the dryer from its location. The fire department is now working on ventilating the building to clear it of any residual smoke.

