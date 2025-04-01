The ultimate wedding playlist

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Music is one of the most crucial parts of a wedding. If you need a little help putting together the playlist for the big day, here are some great contenders. These tunes are not so overplayed that your guest will be rolling their eyes, but just well-known enough to make your special day memorable for all who attend.

From the aisle to the dance floor, these songs will have your wedding party blinking away tears of joy, breaking out the moves on the dance floor and tearing up once again as you drive off with the love of your life.

“Pachelbel Canon in D” by Johann Pachelbel





A classy choice to start the day. Walk down the aisle elegantly to a piano and cello duet of this beloved tune.

“River” by Leon Bridges





If you’re not all for the classical sound, try this soul-wrenching bluesy song, which is a classic in its own way. The theme of adoration and devotion rooted in this song is sure to set the tune for what’s to come — a love that will continue to take you two back to that perfect moment again and again.

“Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac





Here is yet another song to tug the heartstrings of your loved ones as they watch you meet your soon-to-be spouse at the altar. Fleetwood Mac has a song for every occasion, and with them, you just can’t go wrong.

“Cinderella” by Steven Curtis Chapman





Okay — cue the waterworks for real now. This is my favorite contender for the father-daughter dance. Steven Curtis Chapman beautifully sums up all the emotions a father experiences as he dances with his daughter one last time before he gives her away.

“At Last” by Etta James





Moving on to the first dance! For years, I’ve known this is the song I’m going to have for the first dance at my wedding, and it could be yours, too. The words of this song are the epitome of romance in my eyes — or should I say ears? Also, Etta James’s vocals are just unmatched. Period.

“The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra





If you’re looking for something a bit more upbeat for the first dance, here’s one from Ol’ Blue Eyes that everyone can appreciate. This song is jazzy, playful and charming — all qualities in a song that are sure to keep the mood up for the rest of the night.

“Your Song” by Elton John





What’s a wedding playlist without an Elton John song? While the rest of his discography is also suitable for the special day, this one in particular has always really gotten to me. I adore the way John describes love in its rawest, rarest form. If you’re okay with your first dance being four minutes long, then this very well might be the tune for you.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles





What a way to welcome the rest of the party to the floor! Simple but sweet, the Beatles are a great choice to turn up while also keeping the vibe chill for those who are finishing up their food or just wanting to chat for a while.

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest





If there are kiddos present at your wedding, this is always a fun one to play that seems to draw most little ones. We’re still keeping it cool here with a fun song that isn’t exactly a headbanger or an ass-shaker yet.

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” by ABBA





It would feel illegal to have a wedding without playing an ABBA song, considering “Mamma Mia!” is one of the most iconic wedding-themed movies. This one’s for the single ladies, without literally being “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé.

“Groove Is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite





As the dancing on the floor gets gradually crazier, you’ll need a fitting song. Deee-Lite’s “Groove Is in the Heart” is both fun and funky — perfect for getting even the most reserved dancers a little looser.

“Crazy In Love (feat. JAY-Z)” by Beyoncé





Enter Queen Bey! This age-old party anthem will ensure even the grandmas and grandpas are on the dance floor now (with a little help from the grandkids, of course).

“Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO, Lauren Bennett, GoonRock





I realize this song has become somewhat of a meme, but that just makes it even more iconic. Might this be a little reminiscent of your freshman year homecoming dance? Maybe, but who cares? This is one everyone can get rowdy, jump around and scream the lyrics to.

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love (feat. Pitbull)” by USHER





You didn’t think I was going to leave out Pitbull, did you? Mr. Worldwide joins USHER in this classic dancefloor hit, which is bound to keep the energy through the roof.

“Temperature” by Sean Paul





It’s starting to get hot on the floor, so break out this banger to fuel the fire.

“Don’t Stop The Music” by Rihanna





You heard the girl! Keep the night alive with this club classic.

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel





Once the crowd starts to dissipate (or even if they don’t), and it’s time to close the night out, here’s one to end on a good note. There’s something about Billy Joel that seems to make people want to stand in a big circle, link arms and sway back and forth as they sing every word, at least in my experience. This is the perfect song to bid adieu to, whether that be just the happy couple or the wedding itself.