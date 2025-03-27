Bite into a good book: Edible book festival returns to Waco

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

Hungry for a good story? The Waco-McLennan County Library is hosting its third Annual Edible Book Festival, inviting bakers of all ages to create edible representations of a book, literary figure, character, pun or plot.

This year, participants must drop off their submissions by 5:45 p.m. Monday, with prizes awarded at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Even those who don’t enter are welcome to stop by and cast a vote for their favorite creation.

According to The Sheridan Libraries, one of Johns Hopkins University’s libraries, the Edible Book Festival is an international event where readers use food to represent books — whether depicting a specific title or a general concept of a book.

The event was created to commemorate the birthday of French gastronome and author Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, who was born on April 1. Best known for his quote, “Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are,” Brillat-Savarin’s birthday falls on April Fools’ Day — making it the perfect occasion to “eat your words,” as The Sheridan Libraries put it.

According to Kelli Beggs, branch manager at the East Waco Library, the festival originally started at the South Waco Library before moving to their eastern counterpart, where it has continued to grow. Last year’s festival saw around 10 entries, with 20 to 30 attendees voting for their favorites, she said.

“We got a really good response,” Beggs said. “The people who participated put a lot of effort into it and really had a good time with that.”

Most entries came from kids, and there were plenty of memorable creations, ranging from edible cookbooks to Ninjago-themed designs with edible Legos and even a bowl of fruit.

“I was just really impressed with what everyone did,” Beggs said. “They did a really good job on them.”

In 2023, one standout entry was a cake inspired by George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” which was among the festival’s winners, according to the Waco-McLennan County Library’s Facebook page.

Plano resident David Cobos said he has seen Edible Book Festivals in many places and, while he’s never participated in one, he hopes to join in someday. Though the event seems geared toward kids, Cobos believes adults should get to pitch in, too.

“It sounds fun,” Cobos said. “I’d do Che Guevara and do a che-ssert. I’d make a che-ese cake that has a sickle and a hammer on it.”

According to WebJunction, a blog dedicated to library programs and initiatives, Edible Book events are a fun and creative way to blend imagination, community and a shared love for stories. Whether crafting clever interpretations of literary classics or simply gathering with fellow book lovers, the festival offers something for everyone.

The event also provides an opportunity for children of all ages to merge literacy with cooking, fostering hands-on learning. It not only sparks a love for literature but also helps participants develop an additional valuable skill.

“I think it just helps tie the two together,” Beggs said. “If you want to bake and cook, it helps to be able to read. Any kind of reading really encourages literacy.”