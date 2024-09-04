Let’s Walk Waco event is your sign to take to the trails

By Katie Huth | Intern

The City of Waco is hosting an eight-week community program beginning Saturday, Sept. 7 called Let’s Walk Waco. In light of this event, two undergraduates shared their love for going on walks together and the benefits walking brings to their lives.

Roommates Dallas sophomore Kathryn Richardson and Houston Sophomore Cate Calderon said that in the spring 2024 semester, they started going on walks together. Richardson said the two of them “go on walks in the morning as a stress reliever to start the day off right.” Calderon said that beginning her day with a walk “centers and grounds [her]self to have the right mindset for the day.”

Richardson said that both roommates focus better throughout the day if they move their body even just a little. A brief “fifteen-minute walk allows [them] to get in vitamin D and reconnect with nature,” Calderon said.

Richardson shared motivation her father gave her.

“Close your rings; if you are doing that, you are doing enough,” she quoted, referencing her Apple Watch.

Positive health impacts of going on walks aside, Richardson said friendship is the real reason they have taken on this new hobby together. Spending time outside actively raises their moods and leads them to share deeper conversations, she said.

Calderon described walking as a “bonding experience that allows [them] to check-in on each another at a more meaningful level.” She added that it’s also the perfect time to “yap.”

That is one reason Waco-McLennan Public Health is hosting the Let’s Walk Waco program from Saturday, Sept. 7 until Nov. 2.

The mission of the community-building and fitness event, according to their website, is to “help you and your friends feel better, create community and support and increase your number of weekly walks.”

Let’s Walk Waco aims to encourage steps towards healthier lifestyles by logging and tracking how many miles across Waco teams take. The website writes, “any movement is good movement,” allowing registered teams who walk only thirty minutes per week to win prizes. When broken down, this target requires only three ten-minute walks, two fifteen-minute walks, or one thirty-minute walk per week.

Registered teams, consisting of one to eight people, can be made up of anyone: friends, family members or neighbors. Each team must have a team captain that takes on the role of cheerleader. According to the Waco city website, the team captain is to hold the group accountable for reaching or surpassing their thirty-minute minimum, check in with teammates, and make sure to “take pictures along the way.”

If someone does not have a team, no problem. This event is for anyone living in McLennan County, so participants may come alone. Registration information is listed on the City of Waco website.

In addition to registration information, the website lists numerous local Waco indoor and outdoor walking spots such as Alta Vista Park, Mountainview Park and the Baylor University Bear and Cub Trails. This list provides walkers with recommended spots to get their bodies moving and to explore Waco further. For information on stroller or wheelchair accessible walks, the website promises to update with more information, but offers a stroller-friendly walk on Sept. 7.

Calderon said walking has become “one of [her] favorite things to do.”

“The highlight of my week is going on a walk,” Richardson added. “I love walking at home, so being able to do that here is really sweet.”

For more information follow Waco Health District on Instagram and check out the Let’s Walk Waco website.