Measles outbreak leaves over 20 hospitalized

By Ryan Otteson | Reporter

The measles outbreak in Texas is growing quickly, but there have been no confirmed cases in McLennan County at this time.

According to ABC News, the number of measles cases has increased to 159, leaving 22 people hospitalized. Measles is highly contagious, however, it is preventable with vaccines.

Stephanie Alvey, interim director of Waco and McLennan County Public Health District, said that people receive about 93% protection from one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and about 97% with two doses.

These vaccines are usually given to children around 12 months of age and then again when they are four or five years old.

“If you received both of those boosters as kids then it’s not generally recommended to need another booster,” Alvey said.

ABC News also stated that the majority of cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown. Dr. Gabriel Benavidez, assistant professor of epidemiology, emphasized the importance of getting trusted vaccines like the MMR.

“Over the last decade we have seen a growing percentage of parents who are vaccine hesitant and avoiding the vaccine altogether,” he said. “This is a concerning trend that if it continues will make measles outbreaks more common.”

Benavidez also said that the only people who may benefit from a booster vaccine would be people who were vaccinated before 1968 because in that year the vaccine changed to a live vaccine, making it more effective.

The measles outbreak was the subject of an alert from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Feb. 5, announcing that there were six reported cases in Gaines County.

“When outbreaks occur, we may see several hundred cases in a year,” Benavidez said. “But for the most part, the number of cases is still relatively low relative to other respiratory viruses like the flu, RSV or even COVID-19.”

An individual from Gaines County who was later diagnosed with measles visited multiple locations in San Marcos and San Antonio when they were contagious. The individual was passing through these areas during the days Feb.14 through 16, and it is possible that people were exposed to the measles during this time. The individual was present at several locations including Texas State University in San Marcos and a Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels.

Alvey encourages people to double check their vaccination status at this time as well as wash their hands and stay home when they are sick to prevent measles and more common illnesses.