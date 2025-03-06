BARC fights substance abuse with holistic, peer-focused approach

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

College students are particularly vulnerable to developing substance addictions due to stress, peer pressure and newfound freedom leading to curiosity, according to Gateway Foundation.

In fact, the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that 27.1% of young adults ages 18-25 in the U.S. had a substance use disorder, with alcohol being the most commonly abused at 15.1%.

“As students get to college, they all ask the question, ‘Who am I, who are my people and where do I belong?’” Jose Vallejo, assistant director for Collegiate Recovery said. “We tend to attach ourselves to certain groups and situations where we feel validated, accepted, loved and valued, and at times, those situations can involve substance misuse, especially in the college culture.”

Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center helps students struggling with addiction connect with peers who will help, not hinder, their recovery process.

“Feeling alone is one of the biggest triggers for addictive behavior,” Cypress senior and BARC staff member Amelia Davis said. “All of our groups are peer-led, so it’s students who have been through the journey and want to help others through it … Seeing someone you know going through the exact same stuff you are is very empowering.”

Vallejo said BARC takes a “holistic” approach to not only aid in students’ recoveries, but focus on all aspects of their lives — emotionally, relationally and mentally.

“If we fix just the recovery issue, but the person themselves isn’t transformed, then we’ll really be doing them a disservice,” Vallejo said.

To accomplish this, BARC often refers students to external resources that best fit their needs such as the Care Team, Counseling Center and faith-based institutions.

“Every person who walks through the door needs a different approach,” Vallejo said. “As we journey with students, it’s not just, ‘Hey, everything is found here at the BARC,’ it’s ‘How can the BARC be a part of holistic change across the university?’”

Davis leads a Self-management, Addiction, Recovery and Technique group designed for practical needs, such as decreasing phone and video game usage.

Additionally, BARC aims to move away from the term “addiction,” as there’s a stigma attached to it, opting for terms like “substance use” or “controlling behaviors.”

“We all struggle with life-controlling behaviors, yet society sees individuals who struggle with substance use disorder as the worst,” Davis said. “In reality, there are a lot of behaviors that go hidden, so who’s to say who’s better than who?”

Davis said students struggling with addiction or mental health issues shouldn’t feel ashamed and encourages them to find campus resources.

“You’re never alone,” Davis said. “The strongest action any person can take in any situation is asking for help.”