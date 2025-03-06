How to spend spring break on a budget

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

With spring break starting this weekend, Baylor students are gearing up for an escape — but having fun doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank.

Molly Weaver, student employment specialist, gave tips and tricks on how to tackle spring break while being financially responsible. Weaver said there are many budget-friendly travel options for college students, some of which include enjoying a staycation here in Waco or taking a trip home.

“If on a budget for spring break, I would recommend taking a trip to visit one of your friends’ hometowns,” Weaver said. “There are so many students at Baylor who are from out of state so it would be so much fun to book a flight to stay with their family for a few days. You can explore the new city while hopefully getting a few home-cooked meals in the process.”

Spring break doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag to be memorable, Weaver said. With a little creativity and planning, students can enjoy a fun and relaxing break without overspending. Weaver said that whether staying local or traveling, the key is making the most of the experience while sticking to a budget.

“It is not so much where you go, but who you are with,” Weaver said. “You can have the perfect spring break in Texas as long as you are with the people you want to spend time with. Plan ahead of time and make smart decisions about meals and what you need versus want for the trip.”

Without a clear budget, costs can quickly add up, leaving students stressed instead of relaxed. Weaver said that the key to enjoying spring break is setting financial plans ahead of time.

“If you plan your spring break trip ahead of time, you can figure out exactly how much money you need to save before going,” Weaver said. “After you have a rough estimate, start putting money aside every paycheck. Tell yourself you cannot use that money for anything else. You might need to have a tighter budget for a few months, but it will be worth it.”

From pricey accommodations to unexpected expenses, small financial mistakes can quickly add up, leaving students with a drained bank account once the trip is over, according to Weaver.

“Planning for trips last minute usually result in paying additional fees,” Weaver said. “It is best to book flights or Airbnbs months ahead of time. Also, when you are at a location, plan out meals. You can easily grocery shop once you are there instead of eating out for every meal.”

Cape Girardeau, Mo. junior Lily Ward said planning a spring break trip can be stressful at first, but if you start early and get a sense of the budget you’re working with it can be an enjoyable experience.

“As a student attending a spring break trip I have made sure to budget very closely going into the week because college is expensive just as is, and adding on top a fun, completely optional vacation can get pricey really quick,” Ward said.

Ward said a great financial decision can look like going home for spring break where students will save money on meals, accommodations and transportation.

“It is the normal in college to go on a fun spring break trip with your friends — so sometimes I think when you choose to go home it can maybe feel wrong — but I went home last year and I saved so much money and I don’t regret it at all,” Ward said.