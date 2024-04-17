Cut the comparison: Don’t let FOMO steal your joy

By Mia Crawford | Photographer

We live in an age where connectivity has never been easier, which is both a blessing and a curse. With every moment having the capability of being documented and posted online, it comes as no surprise that most of us are plagued by the fear of missing out. But what if I told you FOMO isn’t necessarily a negative thing?

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not immune to this feeling, and neither are 75% of people. But I have implemented some more positive ways of thinking that have completely changed my perspective. The first step? Realizing comparison is the thief of joy.

You will never be satisfied with your own life and accomplishments if you are constantly staking them up against someone else’s. It is essential to note that social media, while wonderful, often presents a distorted reality. Most only showcase their best sides, angles and moments on the internet, making it hard to discern truth from filters. Recognizing this deception can help us maintain a healthier relationship with social media and ourselves.

So, rather than comparing, try using FOMO to reflect on your own values and goals. Rather than envying experiences, use this fear as a reminder of what you hope to accomplish. This newfound clarity serves as the catalyst for renewed purpose and motivation. By reframing FOMO, we can redefine what it means to miss out, turning it into a tool for personal growth. Rather than allowing it to fuel feelings of anxiety or inadequacy, use this energy to discover and work toward what you hope to accomplish.

By adopting an attitude of gratitude, we can shift our focus from what we lack to what we have. If we begin to celebrate the blessings and opportunities already present in our lives, we won’t feel discontent. Practicing gratitude cultivates contentment that can counteract the envy we hold toward others.

In essence, FOMO is not inherently negative; it only reflects our desire to connect and achieve our own accomplishments and goals. By shifting our mindset away from the negative, we can turn this source of stress into one of growth. So, the next time you feel the familiar pang of FOMO, remember you are on your own journey embracing your own moments.