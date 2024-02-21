Don’t bite the Apple: Keep your older devices instead of buying new models

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

As technology continues to advance, so does the need for newer phone and laptop models. However, newer doesn’t necessarily mean better.

While I understand the appeal of having shiny new Apple products, the past couple of years have been a hard time for them. Every year, Apple releases a new iPhone or MacBook, making minimal changes to the models and advertising them as some kind of groundbreaking technology. Between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15, the only two major differences were the addition of the dynamic island and the availability of the pink-colored model.

One important thing that seems to be decreasing, though, is the durability of the product. As technology advances, the screens and the products themselves may be more likely to break.

For instance, I recently got a pressure crack in my MacBook Air. When I went to Best Buy, the tech support employee said this has been more common in newer models of the MacBook. This made me think: shouldn’t newer models be more advanced and less prone to damage?

I’ve noticed some differences in the structures of these devices that suggest they may be more likely to break. For example, in older MacBooks, the screen is at an angle to help prevent it from cracking, whereas in newer ones, it is not at an angle.

The bottom line is Apple products are not cheap, and students should not have to pay so much for a product that can easily break on them. For this reason, I think it’s good to keep your older models if they’re still in decent condition instead of buying new ones for an arm and a leg.

Wait to get a new phone or laptop until yours is no longer able to properly function or you’re no longer able to update it. Most iPhones get six to eight years of support. Take the iPhone XR and XS, for example; they are still up-to-date on iOS even though they came out in 2018.

In my case, I bought my MacBook Air last July before coming to Baylor. As a college student, I rely on my technology to help me with my assignments and to take tests and quizzes for class. Now, because of a small crack, I don’t have my laptop for two-to-three weeks.

Do not assume that because it’s new, it’s good. Wait a couple of years. Look to see what Apple updates as it releases products, and do your research before you purchase a new model. Eventually, if you find a fancy model you feel you can trust, by all means, update from your old model — but make sure it’s as sturdy as it is sophisticated.