Americans need all-day breakfast

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

If you’re anything like me, you don’t eat breakfast until noon, and you normally crave a sausage McGriddle more than anything. As we all know, our favorite golden arches stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. — ruining my day and leaving me hungry for food I can’t have. Although it may be difficult for fast-food restaurants to operate with such a large menu, offering all-day breakfast would do the general public a great service. Here’s why.

It’s healthy…ish.

Let me be clear: I know fast food is not the most nutritious food in the world. However, an egg McMuffin never hurt anyone. Most breakfast menus at large fast-food restaurants are healthier than their all-day menus. Without sounding like a “gym bro,” you can stay within your fitness goals while getting a great breakfast.

It makes everyone happier.

Many college students wake up in the early afternoon every weekend, and the thought of a warm, greasy hashbrown could bring a grown man to tears. Most fast-food restaurants stop serving breakfast at 10:30 or 11 a.m. Unless college students are going for a Sunday morning run, there’s no chance most of them will be awake to enjoy it. We need energy to start the day, and sometimes a chicken sandwich just won’t cut it.

Breakfast for dinner is elite.

Maybe it’s the white Christian household I grew up in, but breakfast for dinner was by far my favorite night. There’s nothing better than smelling pancakes and bacon on the griddle as the sun begins to set. And for anyone suffering from “sweet treat syndrome,” breakfast for dinner provides both sweet and salty flavors.

It’s the perfect study snack.

Walking into Moody Memorial Library at 1 p.m. on a Sunday is already a miserable feeling, and a breakfast sandwich can make up for the fluorescent lights and sounds of crying. While Starbucks luckily does offer all-day breakfast, if you’ve tried every one of its breakfast sandwiches, they can get old after a while. The joy of bringing a Whataburger breakfast bowl with you could surpass the anxiety of writing a 10-page paper.

I understand that having all-day breakfast makes it harder for service employees to operate as quickly because of the extended menu. However, rather than deprive the American people of delicious breakfast food, we should be more inclusive of those with varying sleep schedules.