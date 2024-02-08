Music Industry Club provides home for artists, students interested in the business

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer, Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Reporter

In fall 2022, the Music Industry Club became the only organization on campus to cater to students who want to work in the music industry after college.

San Antonio senior and club president Milo Langmore said the idea for the club came when he was talking to one of his friends at a dodgeball tournament, and they mentioned they wanted to work in the music industry after college.

“I tried doing research to see if there was anything related to the club, because I originally wanted to join a club like this when I came to Baylor,” Langmore said. “And I couldn’t find anything, so I decided to start my own.”

The club has two committees: the Music and Productions Committee, which is catered toward musicians and artists, and the Marketing and Media Committee, which handles the business side of things.

Lone Tree, Colo., senior and club marketing chair Savannah Wanebo said the club is actively producing and releasing music this semester.

“On the marketing side, we have a lot of different releases that are coming up this semester, and so for us right now, it’s a lot of planning,” Wanebo said. “And then there’s also the music and production side of things. They’re helping mix different songs and do some of the more tactical musical elements.”

The club also hosts regular events and workshops to help educate members about the different areas of the music industry.

Saint Louis, Mo., senior and club vice president Zoe Brandenstein said the club has invited two guest speakers to give presentations, with Q&A sessions at the end.

“One of them was Annalise LoBiondo. She was a marketing executive at Glassnote Records,” Brandenstein said. “The second one that we had was Tim Heintz, and he was a CEO. He worked at Disney.”

Additionally, the club acts as a record label for Baylor student musicians. It has three artists signed: Bōlají, SUNNN and Langley Cerovich.

“Our oldest one that is signed is named Bōlají, and he is like rap, R&B and pop,” Langmore said. “He started out with 7,000 monthly listeners and is now, I think, at 90,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.”

Langmore said the club serves as a place for Baylor student musicians to come together, putting on regular events that provide a place for students to enjoy music while promoting artists.

“We’ve put on a couple rooftop concerts on top of Collins parking garage for [Bōlají], and it’s fun,” Langmore said. “We get like 40 or 60 people, and I pull the back of my pickup truck and bring speakers, and he just gets on top of it and does a whole entire show to promote a single or something.”

The club meets at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in Room 201 of Tidwell Bible Building. Anyone interested in the music industry is welcome.