A&L Tunesday: April 29

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

We’re nearing the end, Bears. Now that it’s time to lock in, here are some study beats to keep you company during those late-night library sessions.

“Mystical Magical” by Benson Boone (April 24)

This might be a hot take, but ever since I started listening to Benson Boone’s music, I’ve always thought his personality and performing abilities trumped his vocals and songwriting. That’s not to say he hasn’t got a good voice, though, and I’ve enjoyed the sounds and style of his recent song, “Mystical Magical.”

The lyrics are nothing revolutionary, but the vocals and instrumentation are catchy and theatrical. The notes he’s been reaching lately and the voice dips are somewhat akin to the likes of Charlie Puth, with a Queen inspiration, the way I’m hearing it. Something else I couldn’t help but notice is how similar the melody is to “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John.

I’d like to see Boone lean more toward the glam rock sound he’s been teasing in some of his later releases. The style suits his voice and would allow him to reach greater heights with his work and talents.

“Lovesick Lullaby” by YUNGBLUD (April 25)

This new single from YUNGBLUD is so many things. The lyrics are undoubtedly punk with some possible nods to ‘80s post-punk legends in the main melody and strings, like something Depeche Mode or Joy Division might have created back in the day.

Half the fun of this song is Harrison’s thick, Yorkshire accent. It’s just so satisfying to listen to. There are some artists where you couldn’t tell where they’re from if you tried, but Harrison projects his dialect into his work like a badge of honor. It somehow makes his music even more sassy and punk.

“Alē” by Chezile (April 25)

What’s addicting about Alejandro Sanchez’s music is that he doesn’t shy away from classic jazz and soul influences despite his indie categorization. “Alē” is a demonstration of that marriage of two beautiful musical genres. Listening to the crispness of the piano riffs mixed with the steady yet simple drum beat is bliss.

If you’re an admirer of Clairo or The Walters, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy Chezile, too.