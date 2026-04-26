Bears swept by No. 17 Oklahoma State in senior day series finale

By Carson Vercoe | Sports Intern

A six-run seventh inning from No. 14 Oklahoma State was too much for Baylor to overcome, as the Bears dropped their senior day series finale 8-1, allowing the Cowgirls to complete the weekend series sweep.

The Bears (27-23, 9-12 Big 12) drop another Big 12 series as they head into their last regular-season Big 12 series against powerhouse No. 5 Texas Tech (47-4, 19-2 Big 12), as well as the Big 12 Tournament.

In the first two innings, the Cowgirls (34-13, 14-7 Big 12) got runners on base early and often. However, sophomore pitcher Peyton Tanner was able to quickly settle in and get out of both innings without any damage done.

The Bears would not find the same luck in the third inning.

Two walks and a single quickly got the bases loaded with one out for left fielder Tia Warsop. Warsop sent a towering fly ball to left field, but a crucial misread by sophomore left fielder Sa’Mya Jones allowed the Cowgirls to pick up two runs.

The Bears would get out of the inning quickly with a flashy double play made by freshman third baseman Kaygen Marshall.

The Cowgirls threatened again in the top of the fifth, loading the bases with two outs for catcher Audrey Schneidmiller. With a 3-2 count, Tanner was able to blow a high pitch past Schneidmiller for a strikeout, swinging the momentum to the Bears.

“Peyton was out there pitching an outstanding game,” head coach Glenn Moore said. “She gave us a chance to win.”

After being shut out for five innings due to the pitching performance of Cowgirl pitcher Ruby Meylan, the Bears were able to get things going in the sixth inning.

A single from freshman pinch hitter Ella Brown started the Bears, but a fielder’s choice from senior center fielder Brooklyn Carter would give the Cowgirls their first out. Carter would use her speed to steal second before Jones delivered a huge single, scoring Carter and cutting the Cowgirls’ lead in half.

The Bears’ late sixth-inning rally would end after a line drive from senior shortstop Amber Toven was snagged in the air by Cowgirl shortstop Aubrey Jones, who then threw to second for a double play.

But in the top of the seventh inning, the Cowgirls would blow the game wide open.

The Cowgirls loaded the bases quickly on Tanner. Warsop stepped to the plate and delivered for the Cowgirls again, singling and scoring one run. Pinch hitter Montgomery Henderson followed that with a single of her own, scoring another run. Jones added on with a double that scored two more.

Tanner’s day on the mound then came to a close after 6.1 innings with 6 runs given up.

The Cowgirls wouldn’t slow down, driving in two more runs on a single from designated player Claire Timm. The Cowgirls would end up picking up six in the frame.

“You’ve got to have a little more depth in your bullpen,” Moore said. “You’ve got to have people come out of your bullpen and perform for you.”

The six-run seventh proved to be too much for the Bears to overcome as they would score no runs in the seventh and give the Cowgirls an 8-1 victory to complete the series sweep.

After the game, seniors Brooklyn Carter, Amber Toven and Kaci West were joined by their families for their senior day ceremony. They were celebrated by fans, coaches, family and teammates on the field.

“They had a tough challenge this year. You know, we went from one of the oldest teams to one of the youngest with 18 freshmen and sophomores,” Moore said. “A lot of free spirits had to be corralled a little bit and learn the ropes, but they stayed patient with them and groomed them.”

The Bears will look to bounce back when they head to Lubbock for their final Big 12 series of the year against No. 5 Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rocky Johnson Field. The first two games of the series will be streamed on ESPN+ and the series finale will be streamed on ESPN at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.