Baylor Esports finds national success during first year

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

What began as an experiment has quickly become one of Baylor’s most unlikely but enveloping success stories. In its first official season, Baylor’s varsity esports program has established itself among top collegiate competitors, pushing them to the brink of national prominence.

Adam Stanley, head coach and director of esports, emphasized the uniqueness of this team’s inaugural season.

“We showed up, and we were going to take the whole year to just build things out,” Stanley said. “But I got ambitious … And having said that, I’m pleased to say that it was a very huge success this year.”

The program, which competes in Rocket League, Valorant, Overwatch 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, entered the season without a dedicated facility and with limited infrastructure.

Still, Baylor’s Rocket League team, the program’s only scholarship roster, quickly distinguished itself, finishing undefeated in conference play and winning the Power Esports Conference Championship.

That rapid ascent surprised even Stanley.

“I thought we would be good this year, but I didn’t think we would be one of the best teams in the country,” Stanley said.

That success traces back to a foundation laid long before the players ever arrived in Waco.

Franklin Park, Ill., sophomore Kadin “Zineel” Zineelabidine began playing video games on a PlayStation 2 as a child and eventually developed a love for Rocket League.

By age 16, Zineelabidine was already competing in small tournaments and earning prize money, realizing the game could become something more.

“That’s when I found out there was a whole scene of professional players on contracts,” Zineelabidine said.

Zineelabidine’s path to Baylor was equally unconventional. Originally enrolled remotely at Northwood University for esports, he was recruited to Baylor alongside teammates Sun Prairie, Wis., junior Andrew “Andy” Nolan and Pittsburgh freshman Colby “Hockser” James.

“I had known them and teamed with them a ton before any of us were at Baylor,” Zineelabidine said. “I put my faith and my trust in the program, and they put their faith and trust in me, and it ended up working out perfectly.”

That preexisting connection translated into immediate success on the national stage and a team culture that extends beyond competition.

“The vibes are always high,” he said. “We’re going out, celebrating wins, exploring places we travel to. It really helps.”

Despite the program still being young, Baylor Esports has already amassed an impressive list of accomplishments.

The team claimed titles at the Hawaii Esports Invitational — earning a surfboard trophy — and a Texas statewide invitational, cementing its reputation as one of the top programs in the region.

“We’re officially the best team in Texas,” Stanley said. “And now hopefully [we have] two chances at the national championship.”

As the team’s success has grown, so has attention from the university and the city of Waco.

In a twist of timing, Waco will host both a Texas high school esports championship and the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup from April 30 to May 3 at the Waco Convention Center, a bid driven by the city of Waco due to the national success of Baylor Esports.

“All things are pointing at Baylor right now,” Stanley said.

The event, expected to draw thousands of competitors, will include a kickoff at McLane Stadium and serve as a major recruiting opportunity for the program.

“It’s so cool,” Stanley said. “We want to get the attention of students who have an inclination for esports.”

For Stanley, the significance of esports extends beyond trophies and rankings. He points to its accessibility — something traditional athletics cannot always offer.

“My best friend growing up had cystic fibrosis,” Stanley said. “This was his way of competing. Practicing perseverance and fortitude, that’s what it’s about for me.”

That inclusivity is reflected in the program’s growing diversity, with both undergraduate and graduate students competing, including a Waco doctoral student in physical therapy on the Valorant team, Javier Alvarez.

With a national championship appearance in Orlando looming and additional tournaments scheduled in Waco, Baylor Esports is entering a defining stretch.

Meanwhile, plans for a dedicated facility in the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center and potential expansion into new titles, including League of Legends and even chess, are in the works.

“Rome was not built in a day, and neither was esports at Baylor,” Stanley said.