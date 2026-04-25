Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Sunday, April 26

    Baylor NFL Draft tracker

    Jackson PoseyBy Updated: Featured No Comments3 Mins Read
    Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks to the media after practice on March 24. Jake Schroeder | Photographer

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

    Several Baylor players could hear their names called in this weekend’s NFL Draft. Stay tuned in here to follow all the action.

    Redshirt senior Jackie Marshall is headed to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 184 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
    Redshirt senior Jackie Marshall is headed to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 184 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    DL Jackie Marshall — Tennessee Titans

    Round 6, pick 184

    2025 Stats: 30 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 2 sacks

    Marshall, a redshirt senior, battled injuries throughout his time in Waco. He missed the entire 2023 season after suffering an injury in spring ball, then played through a high ankle sprain in the early parts of 2025.

    When Marshall was healthy, though, he wreaked havoc. The LaPlace, La., native totaled 94 sacks, 13 TFLs, five sacks and two forced fumbles across 37 career games, finding major success after transitioning from primarily an edge rusher to an interior role. He was the Bears’ highest-graded defensive player in 2024, per PFF, and registered a team-high 22 pressures.

    “I would say the biggest thing is my versatility,” Marshall said at Baylor’s pro day last month. “I can play anywhere up and down the line of scrimmage. I think that makes me stand out for sure.”

    Redshirt senior wide receiver Josh Cameron is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 191 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Alyssa Meyers | Photographer
    Redshirt senior wide receiver Josh Cameron is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 191 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Alyssa Meyers | Photographer

    WR Josh Cameron — Jacksonville Jaguars

    Round 6, pick 191

    2025 Stats: 69 receptions, 872 yards, 9 touchdowns; 18 punt returns, 141 yards

    Cameron, a redshirt senior and former walk-on, broke onto the big stage in 2024. He led the team’s receiving corps in catches, yards and touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, becoming the first Baylor player with double-digit touchdown receptions in a season since Tyquan Thornton in 2021.

    Arguably his biggest strength came on special teams. Cameron earned FWAA All-American Second Team and All-Big 12 First Team punt returner honors in 2024 after leading the league in return yards (290) and the nation in yards per return (20.7). He figures to be a multifaceted contributor on offense and special teams at the next level.

    “I’m really excited for this weekend, wherever I end up,” Cameron told The Lariat earlier this week. “I just want to make an impact with whatever program or team wants me. I’m going to give it my all, all the time, and continue to make plays at the next level.”

    Quarterback Sawyer Robertson (left) and Michael Trigg (right) didn't hear their names called in this weekend's NFL Draft. Both could be priority UDFAs. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor
    Quarterback Sawyer Robertson (left) and Michael Trigg (right) didn't hear their names called in this weekend's NFL Draft. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    Undrafted: quarterback Sawyer Robertson, tight end Michael Trigg

    Trigg (No. 6) and Robertson (No. 24) both ranked among the top undrafted prospects now on the free agent market, per ESPN. The dynamic passing duo ranked among the best in the country this season.

    Both players both signed deals within around an hour of the draft’s conclusion. Trigg (50 receptions, 694 yards, 6 touchdowns), a massive pass-catching tight end, signed with the Dallas Cowboys, while Robertson (60.3% completion, 3,681 yards passing, 34 total touchdowns) landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’ll sit behind No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

    Jackson Posey is a senior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He’s an armchair theologian and chronic podcaster with a highly unfortunate penchant for microwaving salsa. After graduation, he plans to pursue a life of Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.