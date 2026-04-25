Baylor NFL Draft tracker

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Several Baylor players could hear their names called in this weekend’s NFL Draft. Stay tuned in here to follow all the action.

DL Jackie Marshall — Tennessee Titans

Round 6, pick 184

2025 Stats: 30 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 2 sacks

Marshall, a redshirt senior, battled injuries throughout his time in Waco. He missed the entire 2023 season after suffering an injury in spring ball, then played through a high ankle sprain in the early parts of 2025.

When Marshall was healthy, though, he wreaked havoc. The LaPlace, La., native totaled 94 sacks, 13 TFLs, five sacks and two forced fumbles across 37 career games, finding major success after transitioning from primarily an edge rusher to an interior role. He was the Bears’ highest-graded defensive player in 2024, per PFF, and registered a team-high 22 pressures.

“I would say the biggest thing is my versatility,” Marshall said at Baylor’s pro day last month. “I can play anywhere up and down the line of scrimmage. I think that makes me stand out for sure.”

WR Josh Cameron — Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 6, pick 191

2025 Stats: 69 receptions, 872 yards, 9 touchdowns; 18 punt returns, 141 yards

Cameron, a redshirt senior and former walk-on, broke onto the big stage in 2024. He led the team’s receiving corps in catches, yards and touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, becoming the first Baylor player with double-digit touchdown receptions in a season since Tyquan Thornton in 2021.

Arguably his biggest strength came on special teams. Cameron earned FWAA All-American Second Team and All-Big 12 First Team punt returner honors in 2024 after leading the league in return yards (290) and the nation in yards per return (20.7). He figures to be a multifaceted contributor on offense and special teams at the next level.

“I’m really excited for this weekend, wherever I end up,” Cameron told The Lariat earlier this week. “I just want to make an impact with whatever program or team wants me. I’m going to give it my all, all the time, and continue to make plays at the next level.”

Undrafted: quarterback Sawyer Robertson, tight end Michael Trigg

Trigg (No. 6) and Robertson (No. 24) both ranked among the top undrafted prospects now on the free agent market, per ESPN. The dynamic passing duo ranked among the best in the country this season.

Both players both signed deals within around an hour of the draft’s conclusion. Trigg (50 receptions, 694 yards, 6 touchdowns), a massive pass-catching tight end, signed with the Dallas Cowboys, while Robertson (60.3% completion, 3,681 yards passing, 34 total touchdowns) landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’ll sit behind No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.