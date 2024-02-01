Dream big or dream small? Not everyone is meant to chase their dreams

By Assoah Ndomo | Photographer

Remember when you were a kid and your teachers made you write down what your dreams were? If you were to ask yourself right now, “Am I doing what I wished for?” would your answer be yes? Why is it that only certain people accomplish their dreams? Why do only some people look back on their lives and firmly say they lived them with no regrets? These questions led me to wonder: Are only some people destined for greatness, or can anyone achieve their dreams?

If anyone can achieve their dreams, then why doesn’t everyone do it? I believe this is because you are given certain traits that allow you to achieve your dreams. Most people like to rely on wishing their way toward success or listening to what others say to make them successful. However, when you ask those same people why they don’t take their own advice, their insecurity is revealed. They may say, “Oh, that’s not for me,” but if they really believe their methods would work, why wouldn’t they try for themselves?

I believe that God did not give everyone the drive they needed to achieve what they wanted. Not everyone has the drive to work hard to pursue their dreams. The drive to push distractions aside with no hesitation. The drive to risk everything to make sure the world is shaped the way they envision. Some people are OK with having other people tell them what they’re supposed to do in life, but how can someone go on their own path if they’re too busy listening to others?

According to Forbes, the way that successful people achieve their dreams is by visualizing themselves in the future with the life they dream of.

So, the first step is to get over the fear of beginning to work on your dreams, and the second step is to get over the fear of committing to your dreams. The people who dare to start from ground zero and who recognize tribulations are an inevitable part of the journey are the people who will achieve their dreams in the end.