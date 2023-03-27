SLIDESHOW: Trump visits Waco

Dozens of Trump supporters were selling merchandise at the front of the line to enter the venue, where they sold flags, signs, hats and shirts to attendees. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Thousands of Trump supporters wore merchandise like hats, shirts, pants and more and adjusted throughout the hot sunny day. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Two Trump supporters dress up for the rally in excitement for the former president's first campaign stop in Waco Saturday. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Throughout the Trump rally, many supporters brought merchandise showing rejection for gun control laws. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Representative Charles "Doc" Anderson, one of many politicians, attended and showed support during Trump's first 2024 campaign rally in Waco.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at Former President Trump's first 2024 campaign rally in Waco Saturday and sat waiting for Trump to arrive and begin his remarks. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Former President Trump said he loved visiting Texas and was excited to make this his first campaign stop for his 2024 bid for the presidency. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Former President Donald Trump flew into the Waco Regional Airport on his personal plane as the crowd anxiously awaited his arrival. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Former President Trump discussed many topics at his rally Saturday, including China, Russia, President Biden and his administration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the justice system. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands of his supporters Saturday for over 90 minutes. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Numerous Trump supporters dressed up and brought their pets to the Former President's first campaign rally. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Trump supporters were excited to be back at a campaign rally again and sold a multitude of flags to the attendees. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor