A&L Desk Recs: Road trip essentials

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Are you planning a road trip this spring break? Are you unsure of what to bring to make the journey as smooth as possible? Look no further; the road trip experts of the Arts and Life desk will have you ready to hit the highway in no time.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

No matter where you’re driving this spring break, there are a couple of things you’ll need, regardless of the destination.



First, it’s of utmost importance to have something to sip on in my cupholder at all times. When I drive back home on break, I make sure to stop by the Whataburger in the Grease Pit for an ice-cold Dr Pepper before I get to moving down I-35.

Of course, any road trip would be incomplete without a playlist. I mean, you have two options otherwise: dead silence or the radio. A few days before I leave, I curate the perfect three or so hours of music to accompany the massive amounts of road noise my car lets in. If you see me zoning out in class this week, I’m imagining the specific vibe of each song, how well it’ll go near sunset with the windows down, finally entering my beautiful Hill Country.

A staple of my spring and summer playlists is Led Zeppelin’s “Tangerine.” I think I might toss in “Everything I Love” by Morgan Wallen for this trip as well.

Olivia Turner | Arts and Life Writer

A cooler bag is definitely an essential for hours on the road, especially when traveling with a group. This way, your beverage of choice can be bought beforehand and kept icy cold for whenever thirst creeps up on you. Plus, now you can have cool snacks in the car too! I like this one from Icemule since it’s bright, in bag form and doesn’t take up much room.

You’ve just finished a delicious — but messy — burger on the road, and your hands are in need of napkins. You open the glove compartment only to find there are no napkins left, and now you’re stranded with greasy fingers. Don’t fall victim to this situation; keep some wipes or hand sanitizer at the ready. This watermelon one from Touchland is super cute and smells so yummy.

If you’re a fan of taking photos on trips but are looking to disconnect from screens this spring break, the trusty disposable camera is here to help. Honestly, I think taking photos with these little items are way more fun than with phones anyways, and the quality isn’t bad at all. Easy-to-carry cameras like Polaroids and Kodaks make for sweet memories as well.

Maximilian Diehl | Arts and Life Writer

No road trip is complete without 3 things: a bag of mini Oreos, Snack Factory pretzels and one of my absolutely unmatched playlists.

Here is the approximate formula to make the trip go as smooth as possible: Oreos, Led Zeppelin, pretzels, Sam Cooke — put the hands back on the wheel for a second — then Pastor TL Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir.

On a more serious level, always be sure to have a flashlight for any rural driving, a plan on gas station stops and a friend to call whenever your eyes start to get heavy.