A&L Tunes-day: Feb. 7

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

If you’re in search of the week’s best new music, look no further. Here’s a short list of the music worth a listen to start your week off right.

“Cannonballers” by Colony House (Feb. 3)

Maybe you’re in denial that it’s still winter. If you’re looking to pretend it’s spring break already, Colony House’s newest surf rock album, “The Cannonballers,” will help you live in that fantasy. The whole album is fan — wait for it — tastic, but if you had to only listen to one song, let it be the title track, “Cannonballers.” This song is a shot of serotonin straight to the brain; it’s physically impossible to be sad while listening to this winter blues cure.

“Cannonballers” transports this Texan to a sunny beach somewhere in California with sandy clothes and a sea of freckles returning to my cheeks. Do both of us a favor and listen to this entire album.

“Everything I Love” by Morgan Wallen (Feb. 1)

Last week, Morgan Wallen announced his third studio album, “One Thing at a Time,” to be released March 3. He teased the album with “3 Songs At A Time Sampler,” the best song of which is “Everything I Love.” While it isn’t the breakout single from the sampler, it’s certainly the most enjoyable with its influences from The Allman Brothers Band; it reminds me of “Amie” by Pure Prairie League in some parts. Its classic country and I’m hoping his album will take more after this than “Last Night,” one of the other songs on the sampler.

“If You’re Gonna Break My Heart” by Inhaler (Feb. 3)

Lead singer Elijah Hewson keeps proving why he’s not just another “nepotism baby.” He might be the son of Bono, lead singer of U2, but he’s talented in his own right and escapes comparison to his father’s musical legacy. “If You’re Gonna Break My Heart” is the third single off Inhaler’s upcoming album, “CUTS & BRUISES,” out Feb. 17, and it’s well worth a listen this week.

“Maybe I’m Lonely” by Rachel Chinouriri (Feb. 1)

Of any indie artist to come from TikTok, Rachel Chinouriri takes the crown. Her vocals are soft but strong, her music smooth and soothing. For fans of Phoebe Bridgers’ acoustic guitar and airy voice, Chinouriri will exceed expectations. “Maybe I’m Lonely” is perfect for these chilly late-winter days ahead, ushering in a “sad girl spring.”