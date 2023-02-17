Kappa Delta Chi spreads the love on Valentine’s Day

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

Kappa Delta Chi — a Baylor sorority that represents the Latina community — had a carnation flower sale Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day and raise money to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the chapter’s philanthropy.

The organization strives to grow representation for the Latina community at Baylor. Founded in 1987 and officially chartered at the university in 2004, the sorority currently aims to show how friendships blossom within the organization.

Kappa Delta Chi nationally supports the American Cancer Society. The Baylor chapter specifically supports the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which help expand breast cancer awareness through education.

The sorority supports the foundation through profit shares and fundraisers with their tabling events. Although Kappa Delta Chi is unable to work closely with hospitals, members are still able to communicate with its national organization to keep up with their events.

Sorority members said they also volunteer at La Vega Junior High School mentoring students for them to improve their grades and attendance. At the end of the school year as a reward for the kids, they throw a party.

According to their website, the organization encourages members to lead with integrity and be united through service. Kappa Delta Chi was founded by Latina women, but it is currently open to accept anyone interested to join.

Boerne senior Elise Barone, president of Kappa Delta Chi, said the sorority has opened up many opportunities for her. As an officer who plans events with other organizations and communicates with both national and local philanthropies, Barone said she has been able to build and gain many relationships out of it.

“Just knowing I always have someone there is so nice,” Barone said. “I’m pre-med, but the people I would hang out with, I only studied with them at the BSB. I wanted to find a community that reminded me of home and people I was able to

connect with.”

Barone also said she loves helping the Kappa Delta Chi community grow and she encourages people to not be afraid to step out of their comfort zone.

“Never be afraid to talk to someone new and meet new people,” Barone said. “Do research on all of the different organizations that Baylor has to offer.”

Houston junior Emily Alfaros, head of social expansion and fundraising, said she plans events with other organizations, such as their brother fraternity, Omega Delta Phi. One event they have organized in the past is Service Saturday where members write letters to a people in a nursing home.

“It is always nice getting to know each other, especially since there aren’t a lot of us,” Alfaros said.

In addition, she also said it was hard to find a community at Baylor until she discovered Kappa Delta Chi.

“This is a community of girls that are like-minded. Coming here was a big cultural shock [but] when I came to Kappa Delta Chi, I was able to meet girls who have had similar backgrounds. I can count on them,” Alfaros said.