Fruits: worst to best

By Braden Murray | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Well, well, well — would you look at this?

Apparently the column in which I ranked vegetables was so life-changing that my editor gave me the green light to do another list. But what should I rank this time?

Lucky for y’all, I have many interests that I have strong opinions on. This time, I am ranking my favorite fruits.

This one may be a little more difficult than the original list. As a grown man, I have had the opportunity to try a plethora of different fruits — most of which I have liked.

Let’s just dive into it.

No. 10: Dragonfruit

This is a newer addition to my fruit repertoire, and I am disappointed to say I have not been able to find these in any Waco grocery stores.

They may look a little scary or confusing to fruit novices, and their confusion will only worsen once they crack one open. Who would have thought the inside would be so fun to look at?

They are not necessarily super sweet, but they are very healthy and ward off cancer — something I could have used 10 years ago.

No. 9: Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is very sweet and reminds me of my childhood.

Some may think this is too high of a ranking for cantaloupe, but they are wrong. I encourage them to rethink the life choices that could have possibly led them to believe cantaloupe is bad.

However, honeydew melon — cantaloupe’s green cousin — is the worst thing on God’s green Earth, so it makes sense that I didn’t include it on my list.

No. 8: Pineapple

Here’s the situation: If I may be frank with you (I’m actually Braden), I’m a pretty big fan of pineapple. However, it makes my tongue tingle and sting; apparently, this means I have a mild allergy to pineapple, but I will continue to enjoy it nonetheless.

No. 7: Apples

I think apples have played a large role in many of our lives — for instance, Johnny Appleseed. Apples are the perfect healthy snack, but they can be a pain to cut if you don’t have one of those fancy things.

Do you prefer your apples tart or sweet? There’s an apple variety for everybody to enjoy.

No. 6: Strawberries

Strawberries can be very hit or miss. A sweet and juicy strawberry is one of the best things you could ever hope to encounter, whereas one bite of a tart strawberry can instantly ruin the rest of your day.

No. 5: Oranges

Can you tell me another fruit named after a color? Exactly, it doesn’t exist.

Oranges are another quintessential snack-time fruit — but more specifically, the kind a team mom would provide during halftime at a soccer game. I have maintained my passion for oranges to this day, and they will forever be a favorite of mine.

No. 4: Watermelon

This may be considered too low for some people. Watermelon is a great summer fruit, but it tends to fall off once the weather drops below 80 degrees. It lacks the versatility of fruits higher on this list. Plus, the already volatile nature of the sweetness level is enough to keep it out of the top three.

No. 3: Blueberries

I love blueberries. I could literally eat an entire carton in one sitting. Sweet or tart — it doesn’t matter. I love them all.

No. 2: Bananas

Bananas also make my tongue tingle when ingested, which makes me think I may be allergic. Will this stop me from eating them? Absolutely not.

There honestly isn’t much keeping this from being in the No. 1 spot.

No. 1: Grapes

This is it: the holy grail of fruits, perfect for a tasty snack no matter the occasion. A hundred degrees outside? Grapes sound great. Forty degrees outside? Mmm, I’ll have some grapes, please.

There is just no scenario in which grapes don’t fit. Green, red, almost black — they all taste amazing, which is why this is the best fruit.