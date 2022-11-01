A&L Desk Recs: Relax, here are some tips to decompress

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

Many students just survived midterms week, but finals are only a little more than a month away. Before the stress of finals begins, students have to travel home for Thanksgiving break, which comes with its own anxieties. If you’re starting to feel that end-of-semester burnout, here are a few techniques the Arts and Life staff uses to keep their cool in the midst of the chaos.

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Bake/cook with friends



When I’m stressed and need to find a way to decompress, I always turn to my friends for guidance. There’s something special about hanging out with the people that make you feel like you’re home. I don’t always enjoy cooking or baking, but when I’m doing it with my friends, it just feels even more exciting.



Have a little dance party

I personally think some of my favorite dance parties are between myself and the mirror. It’s so fun to put on your favorite artist and just dance around in your room. There’s no one watching so you can dance as badly as you’d like. In my case, that’s an added plus.



Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Writer

Make cup of tea

This sounds like a mom recommendation, but a hot cup of tea is my favorite remedy to ease my anxiety. My favorite tea is chamomile with honey and a squeeze of lime. It’s easy to make and it provides instant comfort. Chamomile also is a natural sleep aid which is helpful after a stressful day.



Burn an incense

Another natural method I use to relax is lighting an incense and watching my show. My favorite scent is patchouli because of its warm and earthy smells. Incense are also relaxing because the smoke that comes off is really cool to watch. A show I currently watch is “Ozark.” This nightly routines allows me to destress from my day.



Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

What brings you joy?

My first recommendation is to find what brings you joy. This is different for everyone. Whether it’s listening to music, playing a sport or watching your favorite show. I think it’s really important to discern what brings us joy, even if it’s not necessarily conventional and practice that consistently to decompress.



Treat yourself

This can also manifest differently for different people and can look like buying yourself a coffee or a new book, or even going on a run. I think it’s really necessary to practice self-care and be kind to yourself after a hard week. Regardless of what you succeeded in or accomplished, we should still celebrate even baby steps of progress.



Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

Take a bath

Take a nice long bath. It’s not sensory deprivation, but it’s close enough. Sometimes taking a bath can not only get you clean, but allow you to be able to sit and unwind for awhile. Bubbles, candles and maybe a good book can be great additions.

Turn on your comfort movie

Whatever your favorite movie may be, give it a watch. Grab a comfy spot on your couch or bed. Then get some snacks and enjoy some escapism for awhile.

