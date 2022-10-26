Slavery still exists: Here’s what you should do about it

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Writer

It’s common to think of slavery as something of the past — an ugly scar the United States dealt with in the 19th century. The unfortunate truth is that slavery is very much alive.

“Modern slavery” or human trafficking happens more often than most realize. The first step to ending this atrocity is understanding the weight of the issue and the impact it has on over 50 million people.

Modern slavery is defined by the U.S. State Department as “a crime whereby traffickers exploit and profit at the expense of adults or children by compelling them to perform labor or engage in commercial sex.”

There are two parts to this definition. The first encompasses the category of forced labor; this type of trafficking occurs when an individual exploits the labor or services of another individual. The other type is sex trafficking, which happens when a trafficker forces or coerces an adult or child to engage in commercial sex.

This issue is more apparent in certain countries.

Sex trafficking in Italy is a large problem, and it’s hard to miss. Living in Naples, I realized the sight of women waiting on the curb was not unusual. Within those three years, my eyes were opened to the harsh reality of this issue.

One particular time stuck with me as my family and I were driving down the highway. A red car in front of us abruptly turned toward the curb. As we swerved to avoid him, I glanced back to see the driver summon a young woman from the side of the road. She emerged in her heels and dress and opened the passenger seat door. She climbed into the car.

In the backroads of Naples, this sighting is not uncommon. Each winter, women can be seen huddled around small fires on the side of the road — waiting. They shiver from the cold because their legs are bare and their hearts are empty.

The sad truth is this is only the tip of the iceberg. Sex trafficking is more apparent in Italy than in the United States only because Italian laws meant to stop trafficking go unenforced.

The commercial sex industry is still prevalent in America; it just isn’t in the form of women huddled on the side of the road. In fact, this trafficking is tied with the illegal arms industry as the second largest criminal industry in the world. It is the fastest growing.

The U.S. State Department estimates 14,500 to 17,500 individuals are brought into the United States to be trafficked. This is solely the number of unknowing people coming into the United States. It doesn’t include those already being trafficked in the country.

The issue is happening right in our backyard. On Oct. 5, McLennan County police arrested 12 individuals after a sting operation that had to do with human trafficking. According to a KWTX article, “the suspects were reportedly looking to pay for sex, including three who allegedly solicited from a minor. Five other individuals were allegedly in possession of child pornography.”

This is happening right here in our community.

Organizations have taken it upon themselves to raise awareness and advocate for those who are experiencing or have experienced human trafficking. International Justice Mission is one of these groups that seeks justice for those who have been affected by this form of violence. Additionally, its vision is to “rescue millions, protect half a billion and make justice unstoppable.”

One of the ways it does this is through campus chapters. Baylor is home to an IJM chapter that advocates for justice by raising money and holding events to raise awareness for human trafficking.

Threads is at the intersection of these two values. On Nov. 5, Baylor’s IJM chapter will host a campuswide pop-up thrift shop on Fountain Mall. Located in the heart of campus, the goal of this store is to promote awareness for human trafficking and show that anyone can promote change.

Baylor’s IJM chapter is still accepting clothing donations. All proceeds from the items donated will go toward the IJM mission to advocate for justice and support rescue missions.

You can do something to end modern-day slavery. It’s as simple as buying clothes.