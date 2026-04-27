You’re offending yourself far more than others offend you

By Aiden Richmond | LTVN Sports Director

Somewhere along the way, we began confusing discomfort with harm. Disagreements are called attacks. Criticism becomes oppression. Careless comments become trauma. In a culture increasingly built around grievances — and how one can sound worse off than another — people have adopted the reflex of being the victim.

Here’s a thought, a quite uncomfortable one to think or say: People are not offending you; you’re choosing to offend yourself.

This is not to say that cruelty or injustice don’t exist.

Genuine wrongs happen and should be confronted, but much of what passes today as a personal injury to your dignity and pride is simply life. Consider differing opinions, blunt truths, misunderstandings or even jokes that poke the bear but are not meant to cause harm. These hurt, but are not a crisis.

We have lowered the bar for offense so far that ordinary, healthy friction is now considered intolerable hate toward someone.

A society that teaches people to interpret every slight as a form of damage does not foster compassion. Rather, it creates fragility. It encourages people to look outward for blame instead of inward for growth.

Personal responsibility has become an endangered value. It is easier to fault systems, history or other people than to admit you — or I — messed up.

History and its lessons matter, but invoking the past cannot serve as an explanation for failure in the present.

Excuses like “this person did this” or “I should’ve been different because …” do not make the world better. Everyone wants to sit atop a pedestal, but wants to be placed there rather than working to earn it.

Stop talking and listen.

That co-worker who has worked there for four years isn’t saying, “You’ve done it wrong, you suck.” They’re trying to help: “Here’s how I’ve done it, can I show you?”

That friend who points out something you’re doing wrong isn’t trying to tear your life apart; they’re trying to help you fix it.

I do believe the world is filled with good people, and for the most part, people want to help each other. But you have to be willing to listen and to accept that the things you don’t want to hear may be the ones you need to know the most.

There is strength in refusing to be easily offended. There is maturity in admitting when you are wrong. There is peace in accepting others without demanding constant validation.

What the world needs now is less performance of pain and more practice of responsibility.

Less blame; more ownership. Less fragility; more resilience.

And maybe less obsession with who offended whom — and more focus on how we can all do better.