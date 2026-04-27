Baylor lands five-star freshman Dylan Mingo

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor landed a major commitment from five-star combo guard Dylan Mingo on Monday afternoon. The Long Island (NY) Lutheran product is the top-rated prospect in the Bears’ class and continues a six-year streak of top-15 prospects playing in Waco.

“Mingo is a big guard with length, versatility, natural feel for the game and an ability to get wherever he wants with the ball in his hands,” wrote Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports’ director of scouting. “He has a tight handle, can break his defender down with combo-moves, navigate a crowded lane instinctively, make reads out of ball-screens, utilize both hands and create for himself and others.”

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard missed most of the high school season with an ankle injury, but has starred in AAU and camp play. In 12 regular season games on the Nike EYBL circuit, Mingo averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

The Bears were competitive in Mingo’s initial recruitment, making his top four, but he ultimately chose North Carolina. That changed after the Tar Heels parted ways with head coach Hubert Davis; Mingo decommitted a week after the program announced its next head man, former Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

According to multiple reports, Mingo’s repeated injury issues played a role in the end of his commitment to North Carolina.

“I was told he actually got hurt again in March. He’s been hurt for a long time,” CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander said on the Eye On College Basketball podcast after Mingo’s decommitment. “Essentially, they were going to need to almost probably redshirt him next season. And whether he was or was not on board with that, he has decommitted as a result.”

Mingo’s older brother, Penn state transfer guard Kayden Mingo, signed with the Bears on April 16.

Dylan Mingo becomes Baylor’s second five-star prospect from LuHi in the past three seasons, joining VJ Edgecombe (class of 2024). The Mingo brothers played there together with Edgecombe in 2022-23 and 2023-24. If healthy, the pair will look to start for a team that lost seven of eight rotation players from 2025-26.

The program now has 13 players on the roster or committed for 2026-27, including two freshmen and four transfers.