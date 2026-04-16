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    Friday, April 17

    Bears ink transfer guard Kayden Mingo

    Jackson PoseyBy Featured No Comments2 Mins Read
    Penn State transfer guard Kayden Mingo brings defense and playmaking to Waco. Photo courtesy of Baylor Athletics

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

    Penn State transfer guard and top-30 transfer Kayden Mingo has signed with Baylor, the team announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 guard has three years of eligibility remaining.

    Mingo came to Happy Valley as a top-40 recruit from Long Island (NY) Lutheran, the same school that produced VJ Edgecombe. He immediately stepped into a major role for the Nittany Lions, starting all 28 games he played and leading the team in assists and steals.

    Penn State (3-17 Big Ten) struggled in 2025-26, posting the program’s worst finish in over a decade. Mingo was a rare bright spot, averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game on 47.7/24.4/70.5 shooting splits. He ranked second in the Big Ten in steals per game.

    Mingo is the Bears’ second addition in a pivotal transfer portal season, joining former Liberty guard Brett Decker Jr. Baylor is reloading after losing seven of eight rotation players from a disappointing season, including wings Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to the NBA Draft.

    The move could represent shades of another splash down the road. Mingo’s younger brother, Dylan Mingo, is a five-star senior who committed to North Carolina over Baylor, Penn State and Washington. Dylan reopened his recruitment Monday, less than a week after the Tar Heels hired new head coach Mike Malone.

    Jackson Posey is a senior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He’s an armchair theologian and chronic podcaster with a highly unfortunate penchant for microwaving salsa. After graduation, he plans to pursue a life of Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

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