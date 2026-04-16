Bears ink transfer guard Kayden Mingo

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Penn State transfer guard and top-30 transfer Kayden Mingo has signed with Baylor, the team announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 guard has three years of eligibility remaining.

Mingo came to Happy Valley as a top-40 recruit from Long Island (NY) Lutheran, the same school that produced VJ Edgecombe. He immediately stepped into a major role for the Nittany Lions, starting all 28 games he played and leading the team in assists and steals.

Penn State (3-17 Big Ten) struggled in 2025-26, posting the program’s worst finish in over a decade. Mingo was a rare bright spot, averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game on 47.7/24.4/70.5 shooting splits. He ranked second in the Big Ten in steals per game.

Mingo is the Bears’ second addition in a pivotal transfer portal season, joining former Liberty guard Brett Decker Jr. Baylor is reloading after losing seven of eight rotation players from a disappointing season, including wings Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to the NBA Draft.

The move could represent shades of another splash down the road. Mingo’s younger brother, Dylan Mingo, is a five-star senior who committed to North Carolina over Baylor, Penn State and Washington. Dylan reopened his recruitment Monday, less than a week after the Tar Heels hired new head coach Mike Malone.