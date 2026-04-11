Liberty sharpshooter Brett Decker Jr. commits to Baylor

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Sharpshooting guard Brett Decker Jr. is transferring from Liberty to Baylor, he announced Saturday on Instagram. The top 3-point shooter in Conference USA will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Decker, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, burst onto the scene in 2025-26 after playing a bench role as a freshman. He led the Flames to a Conference USA regular-season championship, recording 16.9 points per game on 49.9/47.1/84.8 shooting splits. He finished second nationally in 3-point percentage, trailing only Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic (48.75%), and 11th in 3-pointers per game.

Lightly recruited out of Cecilia (Kentucky) Central Hardin High School, the score-first guard committed to Liberty over Austin Peay and Morehead State, among others. He played sparingly as a freshman, averaging 4.3 points off the bench behind eventual NBA Draft pick Taelon Peter.

Decker shot 44.2% from three on 1.9 attempts per game for the CUSA regular-season and tournament champions, posting five performances of at least 16 points, but he averaged 6.8 minutes per game and his scoring flashes were mostly relegated to late in blowouts.

In 2025-26, he ascended to the star role immediately. Decker dropped 29 points in the Flames’ season-opening win over Kentucky Christian, including a blistering 8-for-10 showing from beyond the arc. He averaged 18.3 points, 2.4 rebounds,1.1 assists and 0.7 turnovers across Liberty’s final seven games, including a 20-point showing in a season-ending loss to Nevada in the NIT.

Baylor has struggled to find consistent shooting in the transfer portal over the past several seasons. The Bears shot 33.9% from beyond the arc this year, good for 188th in the nation and a step back from top-10 finishes in 2023-24 and 2020-21. This year saw Baylor’s worst 3-point shooting mark since head coach Scott Drew’s debut season in 2003-04 (31.5%).

The addition of Decker, who will likely be the top returning 3-point shooter in the nation next season, signifies a renewed focus on spacing heading into 2026-27. The Bears will continue to look for answers in the transfer portal after freshman wing Tounde Yessoufou declared for the NBA Draft on Friday.