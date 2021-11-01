Pop-up thrift shop to contribute to others’ freedom

By Mariah Bennett | Staff Writer

Baylor’s chapter of the International Justice Mission is hosting its annual fundraiser — Threads – A Pop-Up Thrift Shop to End Slavery — from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Fountain Mall.

Funds raised at the event will go to the International Justice Mission, where they will be used for rescue missions and after-care for survivors of human trafficking. The organization made over $5,000 from the previous pop-up in 2019.

The pop-up will have multiple clothing items, including dresses, T-shirts, jeans, accessories, purses, skirts and sweaters. Katherine Dulany, Bullard senior and vice president of prayer, said there will also be a costume bin.

“We have a lot of cute wintery sweaters and some really nice jackets too,” Dulany said. “People will donate North Face, Patagonia.”

Higher value items like those from North Face, Patagonia and Kate Spade will have a set price. Kamrie Rhoades, Temple senior and president, said other items will be based on what amount the student thinks is fair.

Monday was the last day to donate items for the pop-up. Rhoades said there are hundreds of items, estimating the amount is over 500.

“It’s very cool to see the Baylor community come around and support this issue and jump into such a fun event overall,” Rhoades said.

Dulany said the organization has filled three storage units and 10 clothing racks with items, which are being stored for free by Downtown Storage. Dulany said hanger donations were from the Baylor Bookstore and item donations were from sororities, such as Delta Delta Delta and Pi Beta Phi.

“I feel very confident there’s a lot of great stuff,” Dulany said. “We’ve been collecting for two years almost.”

According to the International Justice Mission’s website, its mission is to rescue victims, bring justice, restore survivors to safety and strength and help local law enforcement build a safe future.

“Our vision is to rescue millions, protect half a billion and make justice unstoppable,” the International Justice Mission’s website said.

Dulany said the International Justice Mission covers trafficking through different areas, such as sex trafficking, cybersex trafficking, forced labor and child labor.

According to its Connect, Baylor’s chapter fights for the voiceless through prayer, advocacy and fundraising on campus. Dulany said Baylor’s chapter focuses more on advocacy in the spring.

Dulany said it’s important for college students to know they can be part of the answer and active in making an impact.

“Even now, we can be the hands and feet of God’s heart of justice,” Dulany said. “Buying a shirt is leading to people’s freedom.”