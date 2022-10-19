MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Heart O’ Texas Rodeo and Fair By Kenneth Prabhakar - October 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Cowboy holds onto reigns of horse as he is trying to be shaken off. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Cowboy attempting to stay on horse at Heart O’ Texas Rodeo. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Cowboy lassoing in calf at the rodeo. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Junior cowboy attempting to hang on during sheep run event. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Cowboy holds onto reigns of horse as he is trying to be shaken off. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Heart O’ Texas rodeo and fair welcomes all to enjoy the festivities. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Mom and son attempt to win game at the fair. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Man tries his luck at winning a prize at the Heart O’ Texas rodeo and fair. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer