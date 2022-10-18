In case you missed it: Fall Break weekend

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Given it was Fall Break, and there was no home football game. It’s fair to assume many students traveled over the weekend. While the campus population went home or went elsewhere, many Bears were competing in their respective sport.

Here is everything you may have missed over the long weekend.

Baylor cross country wraps up regular season, women finishes eighth

Baylor cross country ended the regular season just down the road at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station on Saturday morning on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. The women’s squad notched an eighth-place together, while the men finished 13th.

The Bears now head to Lubbock ahead of the Big 12 Championship meet hosted by Texas Tech University. The event will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 for the women’s 6k, followed by the men in their 8k at 11 a.m. The meet will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

No. 8 Baylor equestrian stomped by No. 4 Oklahoma State, 17-3

No. 8 Baylor equestrian fell to No. 4 Oklahoma State 17-3 Saturday at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater, Okla.

The Bears (0-3, 0-1 Big 12) were held scoreless in the first half, but posted a trio of late points.

Baylor will return home to the Willis Family Equestrian Center for its season opener against No. 1 TCU. The match is set for 12 p.m. and fans are encouraged to wear gold as part of Baylor Athletics’ “Go Gold” campaign.

No. 16 Baylor volleyball falls to Goliath in clash with No. 1 Texas

No. 18 Baylor volleyball put up a strong fight, but ultimately fell to No. 1 University of Texas in four sets. The loss snaps a 14-match win streak in the Ferrell Center, the last home loss also coming at the hands of Texas last season. Despite the third-largest volleyball crowd of 5,604 in attendance, this was almost played on neutral grounds with a tremendous amount of UT supporters packing the seats.

Up next, the Bears host Texas Tech University at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Ferrell Center.

Bass advances to regional title match for Baylor men’s tennis

Baylor men’s tennis completed the fifth day of the ITA Texas Regional Championships on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Senior Finn Bass was the solo winner for the Bears, as he earned a spot in the final round of the ITA Regional Championship. Bass also gained an automatic bid to the ITA Fall Nationals, which are held the first week of November.

Bass’ matchup against Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins in the final round of the ITA Texas Regional will be played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hurd Tennis Center.