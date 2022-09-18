SLIDESHOW: vs. Texas State

By
Assoah Ndomo
-
A Baylor offensive lineman lifts up sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen following an explosive play against Texas State University on Sept. 17 at McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
  • Sophomore quarterback crosses the goal line after a 35-yard touchdown rush with 26 seconds left in the first half against Texas State University on Sept. 17, 2022 at McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer

