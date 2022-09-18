SLIDESHOW: vs. Texas State

Sophomore quarterback crosses the goal line after a 35-yard
touchdown rush with 26 seconds left in the first half against
Texas State University on Sept. 17, 2022 at McLane Stadium.
Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
The Golden Wave band had a Top Gun themed
performance during halftime in Baylor football's
42-7 win versus Texas State University on Sept. 17,
2022 at McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo |
Photographer
The Baylor cheerleaders igniting pre-snap to
rattle Texas State University's offense. The Bears
beat the Bobcats 42-7 on Sept. 17, 2022 at
McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
The Baylor line section showed out in
shirtless fashion, showing its school pride
before the Bears beat Texas State University
42-7 at McLane Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022.
Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
Baylor students running the line ahead of the
Bears' football contest versus Texas State
University on Sept. 17, 2022 at McLane
Stadium. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
Baylor superfan Travis Carver, or "T-Rex" celebrates the Bears'
42-7 win over Texas State University on Sept. 17, 2022 at
McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
Senior lineman TJ Franklin's family celebrates
Baylor's 42-7 win over Texas State University on
Sept. 17, 2022 at McLane Stadium. Assoah
Ndomo | Photographer
Head coach Dave Aranda looks at his team from the sideline
during Baylor's 42-7 win over Texas State University on Sept.
17, 2022 at McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
Junior running back Craig "Sqwirl" Williams takes the handoff in
pregame drills before the Bears square off against Texas State
University on Sept. 17, 2022 at McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo |
Photographer
The Baylor line section gets amped up before the
Bobcats snap the ball. The Bears defeated Texas
State University 42-7 on Sept. 17, 2022 at
McLane Stadium. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer