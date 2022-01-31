In case you missed it: Jan. 28-31

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

No. 2 Baylor men’s tennis advances to ITA Indoor National Championships

No. 2 Baylor men’s tennis swept College of William & Mary Sunday afternoon followed by a sweep of the unbeaten University of Miami on Monday to advance to the ITA Indoor National Championships for the 11th time. The Bears, now 6-0 on the season, are 22-0 all-time when playing in ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Jordan Lewis shines in No. 11 WBB win over WVU

Graduate guard Jordan Lewis recorded the seventh triple-double in program history as No. 11 Baylor women’s basketball rolled through West Virginia University 87-54 Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va.

Lewis finished with 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming just the third Bear overall to post a triple-double (Brittney Griner had five in her career). The Bears (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) will look to extend their winning streak to six when they face the University of Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

No. 4 MBB has tough afternoon in Tuscaloosa

No. 4 Baylor men’s basketball dropped its third game out of the last six contests to the University of Alabama, 87-78 on Saturday afternoon at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Bears (18-3, 5-2 Big-12) lost their first road game of the season, after racking up 14 consecutive road wins. This loss to Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) snapped Baylor’s 36-game win streak against non-conference opponents, its first out-of-conference loss since 2019.

No. 4 equestrian can’t complete comeback

No. 4 Baylor equestrian’s late comeback effort wasn’t enough as the team dropped a close 10-8 match to No. 2 Texas A&M University Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.

Being down 9-5, the Bears needed to be flawless in Reining to come away with a win. After scoring three points and earning a tie, the Bears found themselves down 9-8 with one ride left to go. However, Texas A&M was able to earn the final point of the meet to seal the deal at 10-8.

Baylor (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) remains on the road toward No. 1 Oklahoma State University (4-1, 3-0 Big 12) at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Totusek Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Track and field continues to impress at Rod McCravy Memorial

Baylor track and field finished with multiple gold medals at the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington, Ky.

Sophomore sprinter Ackera Nugent edged out her opponents in the women’s 60-meter hurdles for a gold medal with a time of 7.96 seconds.

Tuesdi Tidwell won gold in the women’s pole vault after clearing 13-9¾. Freshman jumper Johnny Brackins, set a new personal best in the men’s long jump, 25-8, to win his second straight gold medal in the event.

In the women’s long jump, senior jumper Alex Madlock moved into the No. 2 slot at Baylor both as a performer and by performance on her way to win gold in the event with a jump of 20-08.50.

In the men’s 400 meter, senior sprinter Howard Fields III set a new PR in his gold medal win with a race of 46.32 seconds. The men’s 4×400 relay took the gold, finishing with the eighth-fastest time in the nation, 3:06.23, as of Saturday.

No. 22 women’s tennis loses in championship round of ITA Kickoff Weekend

After a 4-1 victory over the University of Kansas Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center, No. 22 Baylor women’s tennis continued its spring home slate with a tough 4-3 loss to the University of Southern California to conclude the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday. The Bears (2-2) notched the doubles point over the Trojans (5-0) in tough fashion, but were ultimately outlasted in singles play.