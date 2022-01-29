No. 4 Equestrian comeback attempt falls short losing to No. 2 Texas A&M 10-8

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

No. 4 Baylor equestrian’s late comeback effort wasn’t enough as they dropped a close 10-8 match to No. 2 Texas A&M University Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.

Jumping seat junior Savannah Hemby (89) and sophomore Madison Mitchell (86) earned points for Baylor in Fences while western junior Gabrielle Marty (76.5) and senior Marley Mainwaring (74.5) were point winners for the Bears in Horsemanship. However, Baylor trailed the Aggies 5-4, heading into the halftime break.

Following the intermission, TAMU pulled away with a 4-1 win in Flat, with jumping seat senior Caroline Fuller’s score of 93 earning the only point for Baylor.

Being down 9-5, the Bears needed to be flawless in Reining to come away with a win. After points from western juniors Jenna Meimerstorf (71.5) and Andie Pratt (70.5) as well as sophomore Shelby Clausen (73), Baylor found themselves down 9-8 following a tie from senior Madaline Callaway, with one ride left to go. However, TAMU was able to earn the final point of the meet to seal the deal at 10-8.

Fuller’s score of 93 in Flat and Clausen’s 73 in Reining earned each of them Most Outstanding Performance awards.

“It was great to be back in the competition arena today and get the spring started. We made some unfortunate mistakes which cost us some points in a few events, but nothing we can’t work out in the next few days as we prepare for OSU,” head coach Casie Maxwell said. “I want to give a huge congratulations to Caroline Fuller and Shelby Clausen on their event high scores and MOP honors from today. They were both fantastic.”

No. 4 Baylor (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) remains on the road at No. 1 Oklahoma State University (4-1, 3-0 Big 12) at 1 p.m. CT next Saturday at Totusek Arena in Stillwater, Okla.