No. 22 Baylor WT falls in momentous match versus No.15 USC

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

No. 22 Baylor women’s tennis continued its spring home slate with a tough 4-3 loss to the University of Southern California to conclude the ITA Kickoff Weekend Saturday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears (2-2) notched the doubles point over the Trojans (5-0) in tough fashion, but were ultimately outlasted in singles play.

“It was just a great match. A lot of momentum shifts and that’s just a part of college tennis,” head coach Jay Scrivano said. “A lot of ups and downs, and twists and turns. Both teams did a great job of kind of managing that. In the end we just fell a little short; [But a] lot of positives though.”

In doubles play, the junior duo of Isabella Harvison and Paula Barañano made quick work of their matchup with a 6-1 win on court No. 3. They watched as the No. 4 duo of seniors Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana secured the doubles point with a narrow 6-4 win. Krywoj and Herrero Linana defeated the No. 23 duo of redshirt freshman Snow Han and senior Salma Ewing and completed the weekend undefeated. Freshmen tandem Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva were ahead 5-4 in their match as the doubles point was clinched.

Baylor took an early 2-0 lead with the doubles point secured and the first singles match a success, but dropped three straight games and had their backs against the wall. The constant shift of the score epitomized the intensity of this event.

“It was a battle from start to finish,” Scrivano said. “I mean, both teams were battling for momentum and control of the match.”

Barañano was the first to finish on court No. 6, defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-2, giving her a 2-0 singles record on the weekend. Shortly after, USC rallied back in a big way, thanks in part to No. 12 Ewing’s defeat of Shcherbinina 3-6, 2-6. Court No. 3 was no better for Baylor, as Harvis followed in defeat 2-6, 4-6. The third domino to fall was Krywoj in a 5-7, 2-6 loss against No. 1 Eryn Cayetano.

Down on the scoreboard and a must-win situation, Baylor never gave up. No. 77 Herrero Linana came up huge in a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 victory to tie the overall score at three apiece. Victory was then dependent on court No. 5, where Sahdiieva battled for the overall win. In an intense three-set match, USC walked off a winner, as Sahdiieva fell 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Scrivano was by Sahdiieva’s side for majority of the match. He along with spectators witnessed the grit and passion the freshman from Ukraine brought to the court, even though she fell short.

“Anita [Sahdiieva] is a super-competitor,” Scrivano said. “She battled, she never gave up, she kept fighting. That’s why she’s a great player and why she’s going to be one heck of a player in the future. She’s so young, so the future is very bright for her.”

Scrivano was proud of the team and said they have grown so much in recent weeks. He said they will learn from this event and build off the experience.

“We have grown so much in the last couple of weeks,” Scrivano said. “It’s pretty staggering when I think about it. I’m so proud of our team, they’re doing the right thing, they’re learning, they’re growing. Today’s an opportunity for us to just keep this experience bigger than just the outcome. It was a great experience, we’re going to learn from it.”

Baylor will head south to Austin for their contest against the University of Texas, the Bears’ second-straight ranked opponent. The Bears play No. 1 Texas (3-0) on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Edgar O. and Melanie A. Weller Tennis Center.