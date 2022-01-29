Lewis notches triple-double as No. 11 WBB rolls through WVU 87-54

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

Graduate guard Jordan Lewis recorded the seventh triple-double in program history as No. 11 Baylor women’s basketball rolled through West Virginia University 87-54 Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va.

Lewis finished with 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming just the third Bear overall to post a triple-double (Brittney Griner had five in her career). Lewis said getting the triple-double means a lot because she knows things don’t always show up on the stat sheet.

“I love to get my teammates open. I love to help them and just little things,” Lewis said. I know some of the things that I do don’t always show up in the stat sheet, but that’s my favorite part about the game is that there’s always people that are doing something behind the scenes that aren’t necessarily stated or shown. And so I just think it’s an amazing honor not only for me, but for the team and just showing us how much we’re growing over the past few games.”

The senior frontcourt duo of Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith scored 20 points each while sophomore guard Sarah Andrews added 15 points. Egbo was also huge on the defensive end, pulling down eight rebounds as well as three blocks and three steals.

For the second-straight game, Baylor (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) got hot early dropping 51 points in the first half on 64% shooting to take a 51-21 halftime lead.

“We’ve been working in practice a lot on executing our plays and getting the the shots that we want to, so not necessarily always the first option, but the second and third option to get people to defend us longer,” Lewis said. “I think we executed and obviously shot the ball very well today.”

The Bears maintained the lead throughout the second half, however Smith picked up a technical and her fourth foul in the third quarter. Head coach Nicki Collen said it was a learning experience for the team.

“Don’t want to lose her [Smith]. I don’t care if we’re up 30,” Collen said. “But it’s a lesson and I think lessons are there to be learned. I feel like we learned a lesson in [Texas] Tech in terms of taking our foot off the gas. So we were better today.”

The Bears will look to extend their winning streak to six when they face the University of Oklahoma at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.