No. 22 Baylor WT defeats Kansas 4-1 in spring home opener

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

No. 22 Baylor women’s tennis started its spring home slate with a 4-1 victory over the University of Kansas as part of the ITA Kickoff Weekend Friday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears (2-1) secured the doubles point over the Jayhawks (0-2) in some tight contests, and steamrolled their way through singles to get the overall win.

For doubles, the freshmen duo of Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva cruised to a 6-1 win, making them 3-0 as a duo for the spring, while junior duo Isabella Harvison and Paulo Barañano fought hard, but fell 7-5. With the matchup split, all the pressure was put on the country’s No. 4 doubles pairing of seniors Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana. The Baylor tandem triumphed in a 7-6 (6-1) tiebreaker to reap the doubles point. Krywoj made her 2022 spring debut as she had to sit out the season-opening tournament in Las Vegas due to injury.

Kansas didn’t take long to level the score with Harvison’s 6-0, 6-1 singles loss. This would be the Jayhawks only success, as Baylor won the ensuing three contests to notch the match victory.

Barañano won 6-2, 6-2 to start the trend for the Bears. Sahdiieva continued with her 6-1, 6-1 success, and No. 97 Shcherbinina finished the job thanks to a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Both Sahdiieva and Shcherbinina played for the first time at Hurd Tennis Center and are 3-0 in singles matches. Harvison, a transfer who had to miss time due to NCAA rules, also recorded her first home performance for the Bears.

Head coach Jay Scrivano was pleased with the group’s showing in their home opener. He said they were prepared and executed well.

“Just a great performance,” Scrivano said. “The athletes were ready to play. Did a great job of staying present and performing and that’s all you can ask for.”

Baylor has advanced to the championship round where they face No. 15 University of Southern California Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears can get a bid to the ITA National Indoors with a win over the Trojans (4-0).