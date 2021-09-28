MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Family Weekend 2021 By nickcook - September 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Students and families gather together at Taste of Waco on Fountain Mall | Photo by Audrey La Students and families gather together at Taste of Waco on Fountain Mall | Photo by Audrey La Local vendors and small businesses gathered at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market on Saturday | Photo by Audrey La Local vendors and small businesses gathered at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market on Saturday | Photo by Audrey La Local vendors and small businesses gathered at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market on Saturday | Photo by Audrey La Local vendors and small businesses gathered at the Downtown Waco Farmers Market on Saturday | Photo by Audrey La Parents meet one another and make new connections during Welcome Hour | Photo by Grace Fortier Parent weekend was full of photo opportunities and family fun | Photo by Grace Fortier Welcome Hour consisted of games, food and fun for the whole family | Photo by Brittany Tankersley Following Welcome Hour, Baylor hosted an event called the Traditions Scavenger Hunt for students and families to participate in together | Photo by Brittany Tankersley The Barfield Drawing was decorated green and gold in honor of Baylor Parents Weekend | Photo by Brittany Tankersley Plenty of photo opportunities were created this weekend for parents and families | Photo by Brittany Tankersley Families wait in line together to take a photo inside of the decorated Barfield Drawing | Photo by Brittany Tankersley Props were placed on tables throughout the room for families to use in their photos | Photo by Brittany Tankersley Families wait in line together to take a photo inside of the decorated Barfield Drawing Room | Photo by Brittany Tankersley After waiting their turn, parents and families were able to take a photo in front of the SIC EM sign in the Barfield Drawing Room | Photo by Brittany Tankersley After waiting their turn, parents and families were able to take a photo in front of the SIC EM sign in the Barfield Drawing Room | Photo by Brittany Tankersley For some parents, this weekend was the first time seeing their student since the beginning of the semester | Photo by Brittany Tankersley Parent Weekend was a time for students and parents to be reconnected and spend time together on campus | Photo by Brittany Tankersley