Baylor National Championship Parade

Jared Butler exhibited true joy all throughout the evening flashing smiles to the crowd all night. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Mark Vital looked out over the crowd to soak in what has been in the making since he committed to Baylor early in his high school career. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Scott Drew gave an invigorating speech at the parade singing the praises to his players, staff and the administration for all the support that has been poured into the program. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Senior Mark Vital gives Marigold a high five as he heads onto the stage at the end of the parade. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Families, old and young, came together in the streets of Waco to celebrate the Bears. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
The Mullet Bros. Jackson Moffat and Matthew Mayer exclaimed that both of their mullets are in no danger of dissapearing anytime soon. Cole Tompkins Photographer
A Baylor fan in her own cheer uniform rides a top the shoulders of another to get a better view. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Scott Drew was greeted with thunderous applause from the crowd and chants of "Scott Scott Scott" could be heard with ease. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Bruiser and Marigold rolled up in a tricked out Jeep Wrangler wrapped in national championship decor. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
The Baylor Band rings in the players to the tune of "When the Saints Go Marchin' In" Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Scott Drew accepts yet another accolade for this tremendous season. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Scott Drew circa 2003 then Scott Drew last week. An amazing glow up. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
The Baylor Cheer Team rides in on a Waco Fire Truck. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
The Golden Girls welcome in the team with style. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Fans tried to find some elevation to see above the crowd, with some climbing on pillars and walls to get a better view of the national championship team. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
An inflatable sailor bear rides in shortly behind the fire engines and Waco councilmen. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Mark Vital tries to get Scott Drew to take a few steps back to make sure the beloved coach didn't fall off the stage. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
President Linda Livingstone and First Gentleman Brad Livingstone ride on a specially customized yellow Jeep and join the team onstage. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
The Baylor Cheer Team lined up around the stage for the duration of the festivities. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Matthew Mayer, Jackson Moffatt, Jared Butler, and Mark Paterson ride in with trophy in hand. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
The cheerleaders maintain their excitement. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, along with other players on the team, were brought up to speak to the crowd. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
Butler shows a face of joy and excitement as the parade comes to a close. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
David Kaye, Assistant AD for Communications, holds a certificate signifying April 13th as National Championship Day in Waco. Sarah Pinkerton | Photographer
The parade was led by the Waco Fire Department bearing the US and Texas flags followed by a fire enging chalk full of the Baylor Spirit squads. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
The fan favorite Sailor Bear balloon was in attendance. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
The Livingstones were riding in style, pulling up in what looked to be an old school Cadillac. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Jerome Tang, who's been by Scott Drews side for over a decade was never spotted without a smile during todays celebration. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Mack Rhoades got a lot of laughs out of the crowds having a call and response everytime he said "right." Cole Tompkins | Photographer
Culture of JOY. Every interaction within the team could be described as nothing other than filled with JOY. Cole Tompkins | Photographer
In attendance were over 120 Baylor Basketball Alumni, all of which walked with their families at the beginning of the parade. Cole Tompkins | Photographer