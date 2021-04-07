Readjusting to all in-person classes will be hard but worthwhile

By Lexi Masarweh | Contributor

Many students who prefer hitting the snooze button and logging onto Zoom in sweatpants while relaxing in bed are about to face a harsh reality this coming fall when classes resume mostly in person.

For everyone who likes online classes, this will indeed induce a sense of anxiety. However, there is no need to panic — college is supposed to be “normal” and have all in-person classes.

Online classes may seem to be comforting by only logging onto Zoom, having your camera off and perhaps dozing off in bed while your professor is lecturing. But this is not what college is supposed to be like.

Pre-COVID-19, I was a freshman in college. I would rush to my 8 a.m. in Castellaw while holding my hot Starbucks coffee and question why I registered for an early class. Now, fast forward to COVID-19 times where now I am a sophomore. When I was registering for classes for this spring semester, I was hoping to get an in-person class even if that meant having one at the crack of dawn.

Since classes were switched online due to COVID-19, I have never felt more unmotivated and lazy as a student. I struggled to stay awake during class on Zoom and would dread being put into breakout rooms with other students. In those breakout rooms, no one would talk to each other making school feel anti-social and depressing.

I can understand why a good chunk of students love online classes. Two words: online tests. Let’s be real, online tests make it easier for students to cheat. This is college, and as students, we should not try to take the easy way out. Because of no more online tests, many students are going to have to study harder when the fall comes around. Also, this means students are going to have to abide by the strict attendance policy again.

On the other hand, I would give up online tests to have all in-person classes like many other students as well. Students want the full college experience COVID-19 robbed them of. The full college experience includes going to class, meeting new friends in those classes and bonding with your professors.

Online classes do not provide the social aspect of interacting with your peers and your professors. It is crucial to continue to make friends with people in your classes and to strengthen your relationship with your professors. By creating a strong bond with professors, it can cause them to recommend an internship for you and in general, be more understanding and personable.

Going back to in-person classes is a good thing for students. If you have had all online classes due to COVID-19, imagine this — walking to class on Baylor’s beautiful campus as you see squirrels running across your path. You look around and see students sitting on hammocks studying for their classes.

I understand how it is scary to go back in person after finding comfort in online classes. But now is the time to step out of your comfort zone and adjust to in-person classes. Once you do, you will never want to go back to online classes again.

Lexi is a sophomore corporate communications major from Pleasant Hill, Calif.