Column: Top 10 spring Starbucks drinks

By Jillian Veldey | Reporter

When it comes to the coffee craze, Starbucks is often left off the list in favor of smaller, more aesthetic coffee shops like Common Grounds or Pinewood. But despite its rudimentary reputation, Starbucks offers some yummy, refreshing drinksI perfect for quenching your thirst on a spring day.

Non-coffee drinks:

1. Iced Pineapple Matcha

The Iced Pineapple Matcha is a delicious twist on the classic matcha. The pineapple flavor adds a complementary addition to the matcha flavor which makes for a refreshing drink on a warm day.

2. Iced Green Tea Lemonade

This drink is a new favorite of mine. To me, lemonade feels nostalgic and brings me back to lemonade stands on my street corner or half-time refreshments at my childhood soccer games. Adding this flavor to my already favorite green tea is perfect. Starbucks also offers Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade for those who want a more toned down green tea flavor.

3. Blended Strawberry Lemonade

The Blended Strawberry Lemonade is seriously awesome. It’s cool and refreshing with a sort of smoothie texture. The strawberry and lemonade combination offers a delicious dichotomy of tart and sweet.

4. Iced Guava Passion Fruit

The flavor combination in this drink is probably as close to perfection as you can find at your local Starbucks. Guava and passionfruit, with hints of coconut and ginger, hit all the right notes on your tastebuds.

Coffee drinks:

5. Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato

The Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato is a fun combination of flavors. Chocolate plus anything is almost guaranteed to be delicious, but especially coconut. If you think these flavors might be up your alley, this drink is the one for you. The coconut milk adds a fun summer undertone to the chocolatey mocha base.

6. Iced Dirty Chai

Chai tea lattes have never been my favorite thing, but for some reason, the “dirty” twist, with an added shot of espresso, elevates this drink to a whole new level of goodness. If you are someone who enjoys chai tea lattes, cheers and enjoy this fun summer treat!

7. S’mores Frappuccino

I couldn’t make this list and not include something that so clearly screams warm weather. The Frappuccino texture alone makes this drink a contender for a favorite drink on a hot day but when you throw s’mores in the mix, it’s game over. Graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallows and coffee are a perfect mix.

Budget-friendly options:

8. Iced caramel coffee

This drink is so simple, but every time I have it, someone is always impressed and wants to order one for themselves. Iced coffee with caramel syrup makes a sweet, but most importantly, cheap treat.

9. Refreshers

Starbucks has a plethora of Refreshers, and when you order them without the additions and substitutions, they are a cheap, spring favorite that anyone will love. Flavors options include Kiwi Starfruit, Mango Dragonfruit, Strawberry Acai and Very Berry Hibiscus.

10. Cold Brew

A cold brew is a great option for all of those coffee lovers out there who like the taste, not just the caffeine. If you get them without additives, they are fairly cheap, but you can also add cream flavorings or foams, for an added charge, to make it extra delicious.