Stop overheating classrooms

By Igor Stepczynski | Broadcast Reporter

We all know this too well: we wake up in the morning under the covers in a freezing bedroom (if you are like me), take a hot shower, ask Alexa what the temperature is for Waco and she tells you a high of 75 degrees and a low of 40 degrees (that’s not over-exaggerated, she actually told me that a few days ago). Being the healthy and responsible college students that we are, we layer our clothes to keep warm and tread the bone-chilling walk of dread across campus. But hey, we got up and we’re on time! Think positive, right? After clearing our mind with a somewhat refreshing walk, we get to our designated academic building and BAM! Welcome to the sweat lodge!

What you thought was your lecture class is actually a sauna now. Less than five minutes pass before you feel your forehead dripping and armpits accumulating moisture, so you take off your layers and hope your makeup doesn’t broil off. Finally, class is over. Your body actually adjusted to a comfortable body temperature, so you decide to carry your bundles of clothes to your next class. The weather probably got a little warmer, right? Sid Richardson isn’t far from Draper, right? You bid adieu to your friends and professors, open the door, and BAM! Welcome to Siberia, comrade!

Now, this isn’t to shade the dictators that are in control of Baylor’s thermostats. They have our best intentions in mind. They want us to feel warm in our enriching academic buildings. However, considering that parking on campus is very limited and most of us have to walk across our magnificent campus multiple times a day, this dramatic temperature contrast is doing us more harm than good.

Have you ever needed to get something out of your car outside at home, but your grandmother freaks out and commands you to put on a ski jacket for a 10-second walk? Well according to the global journal of concerned grandmothers, being constantly exposed to bursts of cold and warm air throughout the day can get you very sick. I don’t know many things about life yet, but the one thing I know for sure is that my grandmother is always right.

Students and professors alike are quick to blame germs for an increase of sicknesses cases, but I think it’s the full-blast heating inside the buildings. It has to be. All of us wash our hands (hopefully), most of us get our flu shots and drinking after each other is gross. So to whoever is adjusting the heater inside the classroom, please abstain from being trigger happy when setting the thermostat. We appreciate your concern and desire for us to be warm, but just like every VSCO girl posts on her Instagram, “sometimes less is more.”