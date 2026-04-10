Barnes returns from season-ending injury to reinvigorate linebacker group

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Travion Barnes entered the conference opener hoping to make his mark in his first year with Baylor. On the second defensive play of Baylor’s Big 12 opener against Arizona State, Barnes hit the turf with an ankle injury.

He saw the rest of his season disappear in a matter of seconds. Instead of holding his head in his hands, he inspired and urged on his teammates as he got carted off the field.

His season-ending injury was only one part of a trying year.

“So many different things took place in my life last year as far as family-wise, injuries,” Barnes said. “I went through a lot mentally, battling, physically.”

He had already faced some injury issues before the 2025 season, missing all of spring with a shoulder problem.

It was his teammates and coaches, along with the attitude he expressed while getting carted off, that helped him recover and journey back to the playing field.

“Being here at Baylor, it’s a wonderful support system,” Barnes said. “No matter what I talk to them about and have conversations about, they help me through it all.”

Barnes has made a full recovery and is already making an impact on the defense early in spring ball.

“[I] see him flying around in practice. Very smart, instinctive player,” inside linebackers coach Jamar Chaney said. “I know he’s ready for a big season. He’s already shown his value already in the eighth practice of the season.”





As a result of Barnes’ instinctiveness, he has stepped up as a leader in the middle of Baylor’s defense. The Bears are looking for someone to be able to command the defense after star linebacker Keaton Thomas transferred to Ole Miss in January. Barnes continues to lift his teammates with his knowledge of Baylor’s defensive scheme.

“I see Travion like a big brother,” sophomore linebacker Kaleb Burns said. “He knows the whole defense. You know, on the field, he’ll give you tips.”

He leads a squad of nine linebackers that features six underclassmen and transfers. Junior Kyland Reed and redshirt junior Trey Laurence are the only other returners.

Barnes credits the linebacker group’s cohesiveness and skill as its strength through the first weeks of spring practices.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that I’m the guy, because all of us, some wonderful players out there, standout guys on the field,” Barnes said. “We’re just all making each other better.”

The guys that anchor the defense help motivate each other to battle and improve. The grind of spring ball can wear down players, but the Baylor linebackers continue to keep the energy up and pull through as a unit.

“Some days — you know how you wake up, you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t really feel like it?’” Barnes said. “Just being around those guys, they’re going to make you want to do it.”

A new assistant coaching staff, led by new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, joins the new players as another thing for Baylor’s returners to get used to. While Barnes only played three full games in the green and gold last season, Chaney sees potential in the former Conference USA transfer.

“For him to bounce back from that is pretty good,” Chaney said. “I don’t know how many people can say they were Conference Defensive Player of the Year in that conference. He’s one of those guys.”

Barnes was named the 2024 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year in his lone season at FIU. He ranked third in the nation in tackles per game and fifth in total tackles.